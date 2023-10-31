Cam Thomas is a future star and this cannot be denied any longer. The youngster, who showed glimpses of his talent last season, has been dominating the NBA ever since the start of this 2023/24 campaign. The Nets guard has answered to his new-found rotation role with three consecutive matches scoring over 30 points.

This means the 22-year-old has made a name for himself in the league’s history books, becoming only the second-youngest player to ever reach this milestone. At the top of the list remains Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who achieved this record with the Orlando Magic jersey.

He continued his hot streak in Monday’s 121-133 victory against the Charlotte Hornets, when he dropped 33 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor and 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. This win finally meant Brooklyn’s first of the season.

His head coach Jacques Vaughn told the press how impressed he’s with Thomas’s improved ability to play with the team’s offensive flow and mentioned his early breakout.

“He’s gaining an extreme amount of trust with his teammates. We know he has the ability to score the basketball, but it’s not forced. It’s within the flow of our offense,” he said postgame. “At certain times, we need him to get a bucket and he’s capable of doing that also. So he’s learning how to survey the game. When he’s needed, when he’s a facilitator, when he’s getting to the paint, which he’s done at a high level. So he’s just continuing to grow as a third-year player and I’m happy to see it.”

As the team is waiting for starters Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson to return from injury, now the Brooklyn trainer needs to make a decision if Thomas will fit in the lineup or remain in rotation.

“He’s been rewarded for being locked-in, engaged. Being a great teammate on both sides of the basketball,” Vaughn explained. “If you look back at the history with Cam [Thomas] and I, I’ve always had extreme confidence in him, and that’s continuing to grow.

“He is going to score the basketball and he has the ability to get to the rim. He has the ability to engage the defense and spray that thing also. He’s just grown as an individual. I’m glad I’m coaching him. We will continue to grow together.”

Thomas believes that the key to sustain his success throughout the season is to remain patient and stick to Brooklyn’s strategy

When asked to chose only one word to describe his early success this campaign, the rising star decided to say “patience.” His ability to read the floor and anticipate each play has been key to his involvement with the Nets so far.

“I’m just reading the defense and letting everything come to me,” Thomas shared. “Not forcing anything or rushing anything, because that’s how you get in trouble because then the defense can load up on you. So my main thing has been just making the right reads for my teammates.”

In the video above, check out the 22-year-old’s best highlights from his 33-point performance in Monday’s clash against the Hornets.

“Just need to play the game and be comfortable, playing within the flow of the offense,” Cam said postgame. “Credit to all the guys finding me in transition and even in the half-court when they let me go iso, get all the spacing when I have the matchup I want. Credit to the guys for letting me attack and to the coaches as well. It’s just comfortable.”