Nets G.M. Sean Marks: “I understand Kevin Durant’s frustrations”

Brooklyn Nets G.M. Sean Marks is aware of his players’ frustrations after losing in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics. More importantly, he recognizes Kevin Durant’s point of view.

During the offseason, reports surfaced that Durant was pushing for the firings of head coach Steve Nash and G.M. Marks. On Monday’s NBA Media Day, the NBA executive discussed the drama.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Nets top-5 odds of winning the championship in 2023. Will Durant and Kyrie Irving win a ring together in Brooklyn? Check out which sportsbooks are expecting an NBA Finals appearance.

Guys that want to compete. 🗣️ @KDTrey5 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 26, 2022

“[Rather than hold a grudge against Kevin, it’s better] to say, ‘alright, if that’s the way he feels, what’s going on here? What do we need to change?” explained Marks. Communication is the key to the Nets having a bounce-back season.

“Is it personnel driven? Is it logistics? Processes? What is it? What can we do to get back to that? I totally understand his frustration. I don’t know if there was anybody more frustrated than the two of us [Marks and Nash].”

“We’re all-in on this. We all know what’s at stake here, what our ultimate goal is,” continued the Nets G.M.

Nash made an excellent point as well. “At the end of the year, I think it gets blown a little out of proportion because you lose,” said the second-year coach.

“So then everything is heightened. Everyone is emotional. Everyone is frustrated. Now looking back, we did a lot of great things last year. We survived a stretch of the season without our three stars.”

Nets G.M. Sean Marks sympathizes with Kevin Durant

However, because the Nets were swept by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs after finishing 44-38 (.537) in the regular season, fans and players alike will remain critical.

It was as if Brooklyn’s season was doomed to fail right from the get-go. Besides players missing games due to injuries and COVID-19, Kyrie Irving refused the vaccines. So, throughout most of the season, the Nets were a weaker team at home.

Durant also didn’t like how the front office treated Irving last season. It was one reason of many on why the two-time Finals MVP wanted Nash and Marks canned. Based on the offseason drama, maybe the Nets need new leadership.

Additionally, Durant still doesn’t think Nash is the right coach for the job. While Nash is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he lacks coaching experience.

If Brooklyn fall short in the playoffs again in 2023, the front office could replace him. Perhaps the team is better off with a veteran coach. After all, Durant turns 34 on Thursday.

With the offseason additions of Royce O’Neale, Markieff Morris, and T.J. Warren, the Nets should have no excuses for losing in the 2022-23 season.