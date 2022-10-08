Nets, Mavericks, Bulls could trade for Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma

The Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls are in need of a young wing, so a potential trade could involve Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

According to Heavy Sports, an unnamed Western Conference executive believes Wizards G.M. Tommy Sheppard would be more than willing to deal Kuzma. Of course, the price has to be right.

“They need to cut out some salary but obviously they want to do that while also adding someone young to the mix. The Bulls are, again, in the market for depth at the position so there is a possibility, though they do not want to mess with the luxury tax either,” explained the anonymous source.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Wizards the 10th-lowest odds of winning a championship in 2023. Can they qualify for the postseason with Bradley Beal? Most sportsbooks are anticipating a playoff appearance for the Nets.

“But that could be a Coby White destination,” continued the NBA executive. “Dallas is just trying to get better players across the board. They can give up an unprotected pick for him and match up the salaries.”

Kuzma will earn $13 million this season. He also has a $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season. The wing has until June 29, 2023, to exercise this option. Otherwise, the 2020 NBA champ will hit the open market next summer.

“Kyle’s still fairly young [27] and that has appeal for a team like Dallas. And Brooklyn, I don’t think they’re done. They like their young guys but let’s face it, the clock on this team is running short and they need to win now.”

“Cam Thomas or Day’Ron Sharpe, someone like that would be a draw for the Wizards.”

Nets, Mavericks, or Bulls will likely trade for Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma in the 2022-23 season?

Last August, Kuzma was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Wizards, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell. In return, the Lakers received Russell Westbrook, a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2024 second-round draft pick, and a 2028 second-round draft pick.

Now, Caldwell-Pope is signed with the Denver Nuggets. And Harrell is with the Philadelphia 76ers. If the Bulls traded for Kuzma, Sheppard would probably ask for Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr. Assuming a trade occurs, these contenders will likely attach a future second-round draft pick as well.

As for the Nets, perhaps G.M. Sean Marks would give up Thomas. Swapping Seth Curry for Kuzma is another option. Though, such a trade wouldn’t benefit Washington.

During the 2021-22 season, in 66 starts, Kuzma averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. Also, he shot 45.2% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown.

Meanwhile, in 64 appearances last season, Curry logged 15 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game. The Nets guard was more accurate with his jump shots, shooting 48.7% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range.

However, unless Sheppard receives Curry, Sharpe, and Thomas, he might be better off keeping Kuzma. And the same could be said about the Mavericks. One hypothetical trade package includes Dwight Powell and multiple second-round draft picks.

The Wizards have more than enough forwards. But injuries are an important factor that every general manager should consider. For Washington to make the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, having roster depth is vital.