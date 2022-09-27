Nets sign F RaiQuan Gray to training camp roster

The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward RaiQuan Gray to their training camp roster. The 23-year-old was selected 59th overall by the team in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Gray was signed by the Nets last Friday, but the front office decided to waive him on the same day. Now, he’ll have another chance to prove himself in training camp.

In three seasons and 90 games played with Florida State, the 6’8″ wing averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1 steal per contest. He also shot 45.8% from the field.

The Florida native redshirted his first year of college. During his freshman 2018-19 season, Gray averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 36 appearances.

Then, in 29 games played of his sophomore 2019-20 season, the forward averaged 6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. Plus, he shot 39.2% from the floor.

For Gray’s junior 2020-21 season, he posted career-high numbers. In 24 starts, the wing averaged 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Not to mention, he shot a career-best 51.7% from the field.

Nets ink forward RaiQuan Gray to a training camp deal

On February 13, 2021, in Florida State’s 92-85 win against Wake Forest, Gray scored a career-high 24 points in 37 minutes of action. While finishing 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from the floor, he ended his performance with 12 rebounds as well.

He was then selected to the All-ACC Third Team.

At the end of his junior season, Gray ranked 12th in the ACC in total rebounds (160), 16th in steals (30), 14th in true shooting percentage (58.2%), eighth in made free throws (71), and third in defensive rating (95.1).

Furthermore, on October 25, 2021, Gray was added to the training camp roster of the Long Island Nets, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Last season, in 14 appearances with Long Island, the forward averaged 8.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1 steal per game. He finished 11th in the G League for total rebounds (116) and 44th for assists (46).

The Nets currently have 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts. Chris Chiozza inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the team. And Yuta Watanabe is with Brooklyn on an Exhibit 9 contract.

Guards David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams occupy the team’s two-way spots. Based on his contract, RaiQuan Gray will spend most of his time with the Long Island Nets.