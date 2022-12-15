New York Knicks Could Target Veteran Eric Gordon In Potential Trade

After their 128-120 win vs the Chicago Bulls in OT, the New York Knicks are 15-13 so far this season. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are on a five-game win streak. Brunson had 30 points a hit a dagger in the corner that would seal the win for New York. Winning six of their last ten games, the Knicks are sixth in the Eastern Conference right now. If they want to have a real chance in the playoffs, the team needs to add more depth, and the Knicks have been linked to an NBA veteran who plays for the Rockets.

Fifteen-year NBA veteran Eric Gordon has been linked to the New York Knicks in trade rumors. The 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year will be turning 34 at the end of this month, but he could still bring a lot to the Knicks if a trade were to happen. For the 2022-23 season, Gordon is averaging (12.1) points, (2.0) rebounds, and (2.5) assists per game. He could easily become a key role player off the bench for the Knicks.

New York Knicks linked to potential trade talks with Eric Gordon

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Knicks have had talks about adding the Houston Rocket to the team. However, the talks have not gone anywhere so far just yet.

“Eric Gordon was one of the early targets for New York, sources said, although clearly no deal came to fruition,”… “he Rockets appear to be in little rush to move their veteran swingman for whom Houston has held a steadfast asking price of a first-round pick, sources said, for several straight transaction cycles.” – Jake Fischer

The 33 year old has two years left on a $77.5 million deal, which is a hefty price for where Gordon is at in his career. It could be in the best interest of the Rockets to try and trade him to get what they can in return. Houston could need some long-term assets for a team that is still very young.