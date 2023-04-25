Main Page
Nike EYBL And Peach Jam Dates And Schedule 2023
The Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) is a basketball circuit comprised of the top 40 high school teams in America and one Canadian team for players aged 17 and under; key dates for the Nike EYBL and Peach Jam in 2023 are featured below.
A total of four sessions are scheduled prior to the Peach Jam, which is an annual tournament held at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina. This tournament is the most prestigious of all EYBL events. College recruiters attend to evaluate the best high school basketball prospects.
2023 Nike EYBL and Peach Jam Dates and Schedule
|
Sessions
|
Locations
|
Dates
|Session 1
|LakePoint Champions Center; Atlanta, Georgia
|April 21-23
|Session 2
|Bell Bank Park by Legacy Sports Center; Phoenix, Arizona
|April 28-30
|Session 3
|Southwest Athletic Center; Drive Nation; Dallas, Texas
|May 12-14
|Session 4
|Memphis Sports & Events Center; Memphis, Tennessee
|May 26-29
|Peach Jam
|Riverview Park Activities Center; North Augusta, South Carolina
|July 3-9
Only the top 24 teams will qualify for the Peach Jam. Finishing top 24 in the regular-season standings is important. This tournament was founded in 1996 as the Peach Basket Classic, and then was renamed the Nike Peach Jam in 1997. Of course, the event has been featured in the Nike EYBL circuit since 2010.
NBA veteran Chris Paul founded his AAU team, CP3 All-Stars, for the Nike EYBL circuit. Paul’s team is now known as “Team CP3.” Carmelo Anthony established “Team Melo” back in 2016 as well. Furthermore, Kevin Durant also formed “Team Durant” in 2010.
MOKAN Elite has won three championships, the most of any Nike EYBL team. In last year’s Peach Jam Tournament Championship, MOKAN Elite won 53-52 over Team Takeover. Elite also won its first title in 2016 over PSA Cardinals and its second against Russell Westbrook’s Team Why Not in 2019.
For the current Nike EYBL leaderboard standings, Vegas Elite (4-0) and NJ Scholars (4-0) lead Group A while NH Lightning (4-0) and Team CP3 (4-0) rank at the top of Group B. Five teams are winless with 0-4 records: ProSkills, Team Why Not, NW Rotary Rebels, Strive For Greatness, and Georgia Stars.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites 2023 – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- Joel Embiid has a sprained LCL and may have to wear a knee brace as well as play through pain in their second-round series
- Nike EYBL And Peach Jam Dates And Schedule 2023
- Jimmy Butler backs Joel Embiid as the league’s best as fans chanted “MVP” after his 56-point playoff display vs. the Bucks
- This is the first time since seeding began in 1984 that multiple teams seeded 7th or 8th have a 3-1 series lead in a single postseason
- WATCH: Montverde Academy sophomore Cooper Flagg posts double-double 52 points and 12 rebounds in Nike EYBL contest
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
The internet reacts to Charles Barkley losing $1 billion bet to Shaquille O’Neal as Heat lose to the Hawks: ‘He’s broke now’
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Raptors likely to trade Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby this offseason
-
College Headlines 2 weeks ago
Adama Sanogo is leaving UConn after winning the national championship, he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft
-
Headlines 1 week ago
De’Aaron Fox Continues to Elevate to Superstar Status as Kings Take 2-0 Series Lead