Nike EYBL And Peach Jam Dates And Schedule 2023

The Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) is a basketball circuit comprised of the top 40 high school teams in America and one Canadian team for players aged 17 and under; key dates for the Nike EYBL and Peach Jam in 2023 are featured below.

A total of four sessions are scheduled prior to the Peach Jam, which is an annual tournament held at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina. This tournament is the most prestigious of all EYBL events. College recruiters attend to evaluate the best high school basketball prospects.

2023 Nike EYBL and Peach Jam Dates and Schedule

Sessions Locations Dates Session 1 LakePoint Champions Center; Atlanta, Georgia April 21-23 Session 2 Bell Bank Park by Legacy Sports Center; Phoenix, Arizona April 28-30 Session 3 Southwest Athletic Center; Drive Nation; Dallas, Texas May 12-14 Session 4 Memphis Sports & Events Center; Memphis, Tennessee May 26-29 Peach Jam Riverview Park Activities Center; North Augusta, South Carolina July 3-9

Only the top 24 teams will qualify for the Peach Jam. Finishing top 24 in the regular-season standings is important. This tournament was founded in 1996 as the Peach Basket Classic, and then was renamed the Nike Peach Jam in 1997. Of course, the event has been featured in the Nike EYBL circuit since 2010.

NBA veteran Chris Paul founded his AAU team, CP3 All-Stars, for the Nike EYBL circuit. Paul’s team is now known as “Team CP3.” Carmelo Anthony established “Team Melo” back in 2016 as well. Furthermore, Kevin Durant also formed “Team Durant” in 2010.

MOKAN Elite has won three championships, the most of any Nike EYBL team. In last year’s Peach Jam Tournament Championship, MOKAN Elite won 53-52 over Team Takeover. Elite also won its first title in 2016 over PSA Cardinals and its second against Russell Westbrook’s Team Why Not in 2019.

For the current Nike EYBL leaderboard standings, Vegas Elite (4-0) and NJ Scholars (4-0) lead Group A while NH Lightning (4-0) and Team CP3 (4-0) rank at the top of Group B. Five teams are winless with 0-4 records: ProSkills, Team Why Not, NW Rotary Rebels, Strive For Greatness, and Georgia Stars.

