5-Star Recruit Trentyn Flowers Narrows List, Sets Commitment Date

Highly-touted basketball prospect Trentyn Flowers has announced that he will reveal his college commitment on March 17th at 5:30 PM ET. Currently ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the 2024 class, Flowers has narrowed his options to six schools: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Kansas, Louisville, and North Carolina.

Getting To Know Trentyn Flowers

6’8, 210 lbs – Small Forward

Combine Academy – Charlotte, North Carolina

21st Ranked Player in the 2024 Class

5-Star Recruit

Recruited by Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Kansas, Louisville, and North Carolina

While he continues to deliberate on his decision, Flowers recently shared his final thoughts on each of the schools in contention. Fans and recruiters will eagerly await his announcement on St. Patrick’s Day.

Alabama:

“That’s the longest relationship I have. I have known coach Hodgson since the 7th grade just because my dad was working out one of his players at Buffalo. They see me as a similar type to Brandon Miller and being a great wing there. They have a great plan for me and their goal for me is to be a NBA player. Coach Oats and coach Hodgson are great people and even though I haven’t visited Alabama yet, just on relationship alone that’s the reason I am heavily considering them too.”

Arkansas:

“Coach [Eric] Musselman and the whole staff has done a great job of recruiting me. Coach [Keith] Smart, coach [Anthony] Ruta and coach Gus [Argenal] all do a great job of reaching out to me every day and talking to me. I had an official visit planned but it got postponed with everything going on at Combine and trying to win this championship. They have a great plan for me. they look at me like Anthony Black and believe I can be a point guard at my size. It’s a great place and the Arkansas fans are crazy.”

Crieghton:

“It is kind of crazy because when I announced I was making my 13, I hadn’t really talked to them but I talked to them and felt like it was a good choice because of their style of play and how they are. I ended up taking a visit and loved it so that’s been a solid and semi-long relationship I have built. I have been there multiple times now and coach [Greg] McDermott and coach Jaylen [Courtney-Williams] are both great people and Omaha is a great place so it is a great spot.”

Kansas:

“Coach Self and coach Townsend are great people. The players they have had and being at Huntington Prep, they had Andrew Wiggins who is a great wing. They have had multiple talents come out of the school and I have built a great relationship with the staff. They came down to see me at Combine multiple times now and they have been recruiting me the longest as far as the blue bloods go. I am heavily considering them right now.”

Louisville:

“I went there on a visit for Louisville Live and the atmosphere was crazy. It is a good place to be and I have been there multiple times and it is a great place. Coach Nolan [Smith] has been recruiting me since he was at Duke and then when he went to Louisville there was no doubt in his mind to keep recruiting me. I have also been able to build a good relationship with coach KP and the rest of the staff so it’s a good place and their fans are crazy.”

North Carolina:

“Just moving to Combine and only being a couple hours away, that could be my future home. It’s a legendary program and they have had a lot of players come out of there. They just have a great coaching staff as well. Coach Hubert [Davis], coach [Sean] May and coach [Jeff] Lebo have been on me heavy since I got to North Carolina so that’s a great place.”

An Impact Decision For An Impact Player

As Trentyn Flowers weighs his options for college basketball, he has not ruled out the possibility of reclassifying. However, he stated that he has yet to give the idea much thought and does not expect it to be a part of his announcement on March 17th.

In the meantime, Flowers has shared that his decision will be based on a specific factor, though he did not disclose what that factor is. As he continues considering his options, basketball fans, and analysts will eagerly await his decision on where he will play next.