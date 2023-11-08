College Basketball
After Landing Top 2024 Recruit Cooper Flagg, Duke Turns Its Sights To 2025 And The Boozer Brothers
Duke continues to gather momentum on the recruiting trail, securing the top position for the 2024 cycle as they landed top recruit Cooper Flagg last week. Now, the focus shifts to the class of 2025, with two highly sought-after prospects planning a visit to Duke this weekend.
Duke basketball secured a significant commitment from Cooper Flagg, a five-star forward who is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2024 class according to 247Sports. Flagg, who initially belonged to the 2025 recruiting class but reclassified into 2024, made this announcement on the cover of SLAM Magazine, where he was featured wearing a Blue Devils jersey.
BREAKING: Cooper Flagg officially commits to Duke… and is on the cover of SLAM 247.
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 30, 2023
Flagg is known for his exceptional talent on the court and will be a highly anticipated addition to the Duke basketball program. His decision to commit to Duke is a significant development for the team and the college basketball community as a whole.
Duke Now Looks To Solidify Their 2025 Class
Cameron and Cayden Boozer, elite twin prospects from Miami Christopher Columbus High, are set to take an official visit to Duke. The Boozer twins, sons of former Blue Devil and NBA forward Carlos Boozer, are considered two of the most prominent names in the 2025 recruiting cycle. According to the On3 Industry Ranking, which combines data from all major recruiting media companies, Cameron Boozer is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2025 class, while Cayden Boozer is ranked at No. 16 overall and is the No. 3 point guard in the class.
Cameron and Cayden Boozer will take an official visit to Duke this weekend!
(via @TravisBranham_) pic.twitter.com/AZtNHaEmTR
— Ryan Lommen (@TheDukeNation) November 8, 2023
Of Course, The Boozers Are Familiar With Duke
With their father being a Duke legend, of course, the Boozer brothers are going to be very familiar with Duke and their rich history. They commented on how the recruiting process has been going so far with Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer.
“(I hear from Duke and Jon Scheyer) a good amount,” Said Cameron Boozer. “He’s a good coach who is following up an all-time great. It’s tough, but I feel like he’s going to do a good job the next couple of years.”
“Coach Scheyer and Coach Lucas (reach out),” Cayden added. “They did a good job last year and I’m looking forward to what they do this year and the years after that.”
This visit to Duke will be their fourth official visit, having previously visited other notable programs like Kentucky, Miami, and Florida. Their visit to Durham is sure to generate significant interest, given their potential to make a substantial impact in college basketball.
