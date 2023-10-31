The Boozer Brothers Have Quickly Become A Prized Package In The 2025 Class, And Kentucky Has A Real Shot Of Adding Both

The Kentucky Wildcats, under the ever-dynamic John Calipari, have been tearing up the recruiting trail lately, making big moves and hosting some serious talent. But now, they’re going for a twofer with some extra excitement. Enter the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, two names that are bound to set the college basketball world abuzz.

Boozer Twins On Campus In Lexington

According to the recruiting guru, Travis Branham, the Boozer duo is making their first official visit to UK this weekend, and it’s a big deal. These young talents are touted as two of the most vital recruits in the next two recruiting classes. Cameron Boozer, well, he’s the top dog, the numero uno, the alpha recruit in the class of 2025. He’s not just the best overall; he’s the number one power forward according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He’s a name that’s bound to echo through the hallowed halls of college basketball. But wait, there’s more. Cayden Boozer is no slouch either. He’s the 17th-ranked overall recruit and the third-best point guard out there. The Boozer brothers are making their mark, and they’ve got schools all across the nation vying for their talents.

Cameron Boozer, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, and Cayden Boozer, the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2025 class are on campus for an official visit to Kentucky, sources tell @247Sports. — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) September 22, 2023

Will It Be Between Kentucky And Duke?

Interestingly, there’s a little Duke connection in this story. Their father, Carlos Boozer, was a star for the Blue Devils. So naturally, there’s a leaning towards Duke, a place with a family history. But that hasn’t deterred the Kentucky Wildcats, along with other powerhouse programs, from going all out in their pursuit. Duke just landed top 2024 recruit Cooper Flagg on Monday.

This recruiting battle for the Boozer brothers is going to be an interesting one and will have huge implications for college hoops in the coming years.

The Boozer brothers combined for 44 points against a top 10 HS team in the country pic.twitter.com/Nvi1ZRDXRQ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 11, 2022