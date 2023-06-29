Kentucky Lands 4-Star Center Somto Cyril

Somto Cyril, a highly regarded four-star center in the class of 2024, has committed to playing basketball for the University of Kentucky, according to his announcement. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man, originally from Nigeria but playing for Atlanta’s Overtime Elite, considered offers from schools such as Providence, Cincinnati, and Indiana before ultimately choosing Kentucky.

“They have been one of the schools I watched as a kid,” Cyril said on why he chose Kentucky. “Growing up as a kid playing basketball, I think that was the first college basketball I watched. “When I started playing I didn’t know much about basketball so I started watching on YouTube and I saw some of Anthony Davis’ highlights and how he played in college so I think that was the moment I fell in love with the game and who I wanted to be.”

Somto Cyril is unlikely to reclassify to the 2023 class and play the 2023-24 season at Kentucky, a source close to Cyril told @247Sports. Whether he changes course & enrolls early or stays in 2024, John Calipari is getting a physical and explosive big man in his front court. https://t.co/WTIPfxRZzS — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 28, 2023

A Big Time Kentucky Committ

Ranked as the 38th overall prospect and the fourth-best center in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Cyril brings a formidable presence to the court. Known for his exceptional shot-blocking abilities, he possesses a strong build with broad shoulders and long arms. Cyril is an adept rebounder, both within his immediate vicinity and beyond. Offensively, he is still developing and primarily contributes by finishing at the rim and running the floor.

In terms of his market value, Cyril currently holds a $76,000 On3 NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Valuation, placing him 95th among high school basketball prospects. His commitment to Kentucky comes at a crucial time for the Wildcats, as Oscar Tshiebwe has declared for the NBA Draft, leaving a gap to be filled in the frontcourt. Cyril caught the attention of the Kentucky coaching staff in the summer of 2021, shortly after arriving in the United States from Nigeria, where he was raised in Enugu, a city close to fellow Wildcat Ugonna Onyenso’s hometown of Owerri.

Initially, Cyril was expected to reclassify and join Kentucky for the upcoming season. However, recent reports suggest that this may no longer be the case. More details are yet to be confirmed regarding his specific timeline for joining the team. Nonetheless, Cyril’s commitment to Kentucky signifies a significant addition to their roster, bolstering their frontcourt and further solidifying their pursuit of success in collegiate basketball.