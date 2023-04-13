Kentucky men’s basketball forward Chris Livingston has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound freshman made 34 appearances and 26 starts with the Wildcats this past season.

The Ohio native averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 22.4 minutes per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor, 30.5% beyond the arc, and 72.2% at the foul line. Livingston was then named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

“It’s only up from here.” Chris Livingston has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but will maintain his collegiate eligibility. pic.twitter.com/zKmvvry4YM — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 12, 2023

“UK Family, basketball means everything to me, and it was a dream of mine to be a part of an incredible basketball program like the University of Kentucky,” Chris Livingston posted on Instagram Wednesday night.

“Thank you to the Big Blue Nation, my teammates, and all the coaches and staff for your support. … With that being said, I’m declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. It’s only up from here.”

Moreover, Chris Livingston was a consensus five-star recruit at Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron, Ohio, Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, and Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia. As a freshman at BCLC, the forward averaged 24.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game.

The young standout became the highest-scoring freshman for BCLC and led the Griffins to their first state final four appearance since 1997. For his sophomore season, he transferred to WRA. Livingston logged 32.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game with the Pioneers.

Director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer submitted his scouting report on Livingston to 247Sports in November 2020. “Tremendous physical build for a wing. Has explosive athleticism and can make plays in traffic,” wrote Meyer. “Loves to attack the rim. Has a powerful spin move to finish off drives.

“Shoots it well enough from deep but an area for improvement. Handles well in space but needs to tighten and refine his handle. Can deliver a pass on the move. Active player who comes up with balls off the glass and the floor. Has great potential as a multi-positional defender.”

Meyer compared the wing to Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. The recruiting analyst expects Livingston to go in the first round of the draft. However, ESPN ranks him No. 84 overall among eligible prospects for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

Additionally, in Kentucky’s 63-53 loss to UCLA on Dec. 17, the forward scored a season-high 14 points and grabbed four boards in 24 minutes off the bench. Livingston shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Livingston is the fifth Wildcat to declare for the draft, joining Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin, Antonio Reeves, and fellow freshman Carson Wallace.