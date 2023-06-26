Kentucky lands West Virginia transfer forward Tre Mitchell

Kentucky men’s basketball has added West Virginia transfer forward Tre Mitchell, according to sources. The 6-foot-9, 240-pound wing played his first two seasons at UMass (2019-21) before transferring to Texas (2021-22 season) and West Virginia (2022-23 season).

“Mountaineers!! I can’t thank you enough for the love and support you’ve shown. … I wish WVU Hoops the best of luck, I’ll ALWAYS be a fan of Mountaineer nation!” Mitchell posted on Twitter.

According to few college basketball betting sites, Kentucky holds seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for Michigan State and Gonzaga.

Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years. This was a unique situation, but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue. He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know… https://t.co/SXCUiCeB2J — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 26, 2023



“Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years,” said Kentucky head coach John Calipari on Twitter. “This was a unique situation, but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player I knew we needed to pursue.

“He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and is a great fit for what we want to do. I know this is a win for us and I believe this will be a win for him too. We are excited to have him as a part of our program.”

Kentucky adds West Virgnia transfer forward Tre Mitchell, following Oscar Tshiebwe’s deal with Indiana Pacers

Through 102 career games in the NCAA, Mitchell has averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 27.8 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 48.3% from the field, 34.7% beyond the arc, and 76.3% at the foul line.

In 31 starts of his freshman 2019-20 season, Mitchell averaged 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game. He won Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Atlantic-10 All-Freshman Team.

Additionally, in UMass’s 85-66 win over La Salle on Dec. 16, 2020, the wing scored a career-high 37 points in 36 minutes as a starter. Along with notching five boards, two assists, and one steal, Mitchell shot 13-of-17 (76.5%) from the floor and drained two 3-pointers.

TRE MITCHELL HAS OFFICIALLY TRANSFERRED TO KENTUCKY 😼🔥 The 6’9 240 PF was previously at WVU, Texas, & UMass — has played in 102 games, scored over 1400 points, and snagged 600+ rebounds in his career HUGE Portal W for Coach Cal and Kentucky ‼️ pic.twitter.com/BOlOaOPpNN — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) June 26, 2023



Following the 2021-22 season with Texas, the forward transferred to West Virginia. Mitchell made 32 starts in 34 games in the 2022-23 season under head coach Bob Huggins. The Pennsylvania native averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 30 minutes per game with the Mountaineers.

Mitchell shot 47% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range as well. He finished 18th in the Big 12 in points (397), 12th in total rebounds (187), 10th in defensive rebounds (142), 17th in blocks (21), and 12th in true shooting percentage (56.9%).

Furthermore, Mitchell entered the transfer portal last week after Huggins resigned following a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh. While the soon-to-be 23-year-old was visiting Kentucky on Saturday, West Virginia named Josh Eilert as interim head coach.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like