We still don’t know the reasons why Nikola Jokic has been out of the competition for the past week, but all we know is that it has to do with his family. On Tuesday night, the Nuggets announced for a third-consecutive match that he wasn’t going to participate for personal reasons.

The Serbian big man, who is a three-time league MVP, is currently leading Denver in stats with 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists per contest. Only problem is, the Colorado team had lost the first two games without him against New Orleans and Memphis.

After finally beating the Grizzlies last night, the press asked coach Michael Malone if he thought the European player would be available for Friday’s home game against the Mavericks, but he wasn’t sure. “I have no idea about Friday,” the tactician said. “Obviously, there’s no news out of Denver. So we will revisit that when we get home.”

Asked Russell Westbrook after the game about being on the same team as the player that’s chasing his triple-double record. He calls Nikola Jokić the best basketball player in the world and says the two can “take turns” getting triple-doubles pic.twitter.com/sfAv7N2mdO — Katy Winge (@katywinge) November 20, 2024

“We shouldn’t play in a different way,” Malone said of not having his star center. “Obviously, you don’t have a three-time MVP. I think we have to play harder. That should be with Nikola or without Nikola. I think we have to play more physical.”

This Tuesday night was a special one for Russell Westbrook, who became the first player in NBA history to post 200 triple-doubles during Denver’s win over Memphis. The veteran guard reached this milestone very late in the match, which ended 122-100 in his favor.

The 36-year-old ended the contest with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, but was in need of a final rebound with a minute and a half left on the clock to achieve this feat. With 1:28 left in the fourth, his teammate Dario Saric missed a shot from beyond the arc and he jumped in the air to earn his first offensive rebound of the evening.

The match was very tight as the Grizzlies were a constant threat to the Nuggets, but thankfully Saric then settled the game by dropping a final three-pointer with 27.7 second to the final buzzer. Once the contest was over, Russell said he wasn’t thanking Dario for missing the shot that gave him the triple-double.

Westbrook thanks his teammates for helping him achieve his 200th triple-double, but is mostly happy to have earned a win for the Nuggets

“I thank him for making the next one to close the game, which is the most important,” Westbrook said in a joking fashion, as he did appreciate Saric having dropped in his second attempt from range which earned the Nuggets another win. Now Denver is sitting fifth in the West with an 8-5 record.

By the end of the NBA Cup clash, the All-Star was given the game ball and was celebrated inside Denver’s locker room. With his latest achievement, he’s now 19 triple-doubles ahead of Oscar Robertson and 62 from Magic Johnson.

“It’s a blessing,” Russell said of leading a milestone that also has players like LeBron James, Jason Kidd, Wilt Chamberlain and even teammate Nikola Jokic on the list. “I’m truly grateful to be able to play the game (well enough) to do that. But I’m also appreciative of the ones who came before me.”

Despite making history, the veteran was mostly happy for contributing to Denver winning another game. “Anytime we win and I get them, I’m always grateful for that,” said Westbrook, who is also grateful for maintaining his form at his old age. “It’s my favorite time.”