Hubert Davis is a former professional basketball player and current coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team. Davis succeeded the legendary Roy Williams, who retired after a successful coaching career at UNC. Davis’ first year got off to an incredible start as he led the Tar Heels the NCAA tournament championship game last season, but many are questioning if his recent contract extension was premature after he failed to reach the NCAA tournament this year with the preseason number-one team. Let’s take a look at Hubert Davis’ contract, salary, buyout, and net worth.

Memorable Season Leads to Contract Extension For Davis

Davis’ coaching career got off to a great start when he led the Tar Heels to the NCAA championship game as an eight seed in the 2021/22 season. He also had two memorable wins against rival Duke, one in Coach K’s final home game at Cameron and again in the Final Four. These achievements cemented his place as a Tar Heels legend and made him the perfect successor to Williams.

However, despite his early success, this season was a disappointment for Davis and the Tar Heels. As the preseason number-one, they made history by becoming the first team to hold that ranking and not make the NCAA tournament. This has led many to question whether his six-year extension and pay raise, signed in October 2022, were premature.

Contract and Salary

Davis’ new contract is worth a total of $16.7 million, with a 2022/23 salary of $2.45 million that will increase to $3.1 million in the final year. In addition to his base salary, Davis is eligible for several large incentives and perks.

Incentives

These incentives include:

50,000 for winning the ACC Conference Regular Season Championship

$50,000 for winning the ACC Tournament Championship

$100,000 for making the NCAA tournament

$100,000 for reaching the Round of 32

$75,000 for reaching the Sweet 16

$200,000 for reaching the Elite Eight

$200,000 for reaching the Final Four

$200,000 for winning the National Championship

$25,000 for being named ACC Coach of the Year

$50,000 for being named National Coach of the Year

$50,000 for reaching a 975 Academic Progress Rate (APR)

Perks:

$50,000 in expenses for entertainment and other purposes to advance the program

30 hours of private jet use per year

A car provided for his use

Membership to the Chapel Hill Country Club

Buyout

If UNC were to terminate Davis’ contract, the buyout as of April 1, 2023, would be $2.1 million. This is a relatively small amount compared to other college basketball coaches, which means it is a feasible option for the university. However, after the run Davis made last year, he will likely get more time to show what he can do with the Tar Heels.

While his early success as a coach and his achievements as a player cannot be ignored, his team’s performance this season has been disappointing. Some argue that Davis deserves more time to prove himself and build his program, while others believe that a school like UNC should not be missing March Madness, and that they have seen enough of Davis to know that he does not have what it takes for the role.

Ultimately, the decision lies with UNC’s administration, who will have to weigh the benefits of continuity against the potential benefits of a coaching change.

Net Worth

In terms of net worth, Davis is estimated to be worth around $7.5 million. This is largely due to his success as a professional basketball player and his current coaching career. Davis played in the NBA for 12 seasons, earning a considerable amount of money during his playing days. Since retiring, he has worked as an analyst for ESPN, which has likely helped him accumulate wealth.

Hubert Davis’ contract, salary, and buyout have been the topic of much discussion and debate, particularly in light of UNC’s disappointing season. Despite his early success, questions have been raised about whether Davis’ six-year extension and pay raise were premature.

His incentives and perks may be generous, but they also add to the pressure to perform. With a reasonably small buyout amount, UNC won’t find it difficult to part ways with Davis if his performance does not improve. As he navigates the challenges of leading a top-tier college basketball program, it remains to be seen how Davis will rise to the occasion and meet the expectations placed upon him.