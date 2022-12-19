Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic Joins Elite Company With 40-Point Triple-Double

There is a reason that Nikola Jokic has won the past two league MVP’s in a row. His ability to dominate a game and get the most out of himself and his teammates is truly special to watch. He’s been the centerpiece of Denver’s franchise for a number of years now and the 27 year old still hasn’t hit his prime yet. The league has not seen a big man like Jokic in a longtime.

In a 119-115 win at home vs the Hornets last night, Nikola Jokic was doing it all for the Nuggets. He finished the game with 40 points, a career-high 27 rebounds, and 10 assists. This was his 81st career triple-double and his fifth of the 2022-23 season. The big man is just the third player in NBA history to have 40/25/10 in a game. Jokic joins Wilt Chamberlain (4x) and Elgin Baylor (1x).

Nikola Jokic has historic triple-double vs Hornets

Not only did he have those historic numbers yesterday, but he also hit two clutch free-throws with 13 seconds left in the game to get his team a win. The only other player to have a 40-point triple-double this season is Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who has three in 2022-23. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone had this to say about his two-time MVPs performance.

“I didn’t know it was a 40-27-10 night but I knew he was having another Nikola Jokic stellar performance, efficient,”… “And it’s not just about Nikola. It’s about his ability to make every one of his teammates better. Yeah, Nikola is a generational talent.” – Michael Malone

Jokic has a sixth sense when he’s on the court. He always knows where to be for a rebound, can pass like a PG, and has the ability to score on virtually anyone in the NBA. His career-high 27 rebounds helped spark his team in transition and got them easy points on the other end. After his historic performance, Jokic had this to say.

“ To be honest, I think it’s because of our defense and I was just in the right spot to rebound the ball,”… “It’s not that I was grabbing for them or whatever, chasing for them. It just happened, you know? I wish it could be every night, to be honest.” – Nikola Jokic

The big man had 20 rebounds in the first-half and is the first player with 20 rebounds in a half since Dwight Howard in 2018. He’s also scored 108 points in his last three games. Jokic has been on a tear lately and he’s letting the entire league know.