Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Shows Off New NBA Championship Tattoo

Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone Made The Nuggets Championship Permanent

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is fully embracing the team’s first-ever NBA championship victory. From indulging in champagne to making bold promises of more trophies, he is reveling in the moment. And now, Malone has taken it a step further by getting a commemorative tattoo to celebrate this career highlight.

A photo circulating on Twitter revealed the 51-year-old coach proudly displaying a new shoulder tattoo featuring the Nuggets’ mascot, Maxie the Miner, holding the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy. While fans have also inked similar tattoos since the team’s championship win, it holds special significance when the coach himself chooses to permanently etch it on his left arm. Malone’s decision to savor the breakthrough moment comes as no surprise. He has dedicated his life to coaching, starting from a high school assistant job and gradually climbing his way up to become an NBA head coach. After being let go by the Sacramento Kings in 2014, he found a home with the Nuggets and built one of the league’s strongest cultures.

From the Bottom to the Top

During his tenure in Denver, Malone led the Nuggets from a period of struggle, where they failed to make the playoffs for three consecutive years, to consistently challenging for success. Despite four consecutive attempts falling short in the Western Conference finals, Malone’s leadership and guidance have been instrumental in transforming the team’s fortunes. He has been fortunate to have Nikola Jokić by his side throughout the journey, developing the former second-round draft pick into a two-time MVP and the reigning Finals MVP.

Given the personal significance of this championship for Malone, it is understandable why he chose to commemorate it with a tattoo. However, one could argue that NBA coaches don’t really need a specific reason to get inked after winning a championship. Perhaps this could even start a new tradition among the league’s coaching elite, where they permanently mark their incredible achievements. It would be a fitting tribute to their dedication and contribution to the sport.