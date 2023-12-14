Main Page
Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (concussion) out vs. Nets
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is out for Thursday’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets, as the two-time NBA champ remains in concussion protocol. Caldwell-Pope, 30, was listed questionable on Wednesday.
The 11-year veteran suffered his head injury during the first quarter Tuesday in Chicago. Caldwell-Pope passed his in-game concussion evaluation and was cleared to check back into the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets hold second-best odds below the Boston Celtics to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is in concussion protocol and will miss tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn.
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 13, 2023
Caldwell-Pope played eight minutes in the second quarter, but he missed the second half. His injury was diagnosed as a head contusion at the time. Denver went on to win 114-106 over the Bulls.
“I was surprised when I saw him [back on the bench],” Malone said. “I asked him, ‘How do you feel?’ He goes, ‘I’m good, I think I can go,’ so I put him in the game. And then as the second quarter was ending, I said, ‘How you doing?’
“And he goes, ‘I’m OK.’ I said, ‘Well let’s get through halftime and see where you’re at.’ And it just didn’t make any sense to put him back out there. Let’s go home and hopefully get healthy and whole for our game in a couple of days.”
Denver Nuggets’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (concussion) out, Jamal Murray (ankle) probable vs. Brooklyn Nets
Through 25 starts this season, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 32.9 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 45% from the field, 40.4% from 3-point range, and a career-best 90.2% at the foul line.
Moreover, the Georgia product recorded a season-high 20 points in wins over the Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 24) and Detroit Pistons (Nov. 20). Caldwell-Pope also added 20 points in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 24.
For the rest of the Nuggets’ injury report, guard Jamal Murray (bilateral ankle sprains) and forward Aaron Gordon (right heel strain) are probable. Forward Vlatko Cancar (knee) remains out indefinitely.
2023-2024 NBA Steals Leaders:
50 – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
38 – Jalen Suggs
36 – Scottie Barnes
36 – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
35 – Dejounte Murray
All Leaders: https://t.co/Ox1aoijiIV pic.twitter.com/p9Q5o8wJV3
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 7, 2023
As for Brooklyn’s injury report, guards Ben Simmons (hip) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) are still out indefinitely. Guard Dennis Smith Jr. (back) was downgraded to out for Thursday’s game as well.
Denver is 9-1 at home this season and 6-4 in its last 10 contests.
According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 64% chance of defeating the Nets. NBA sportsbooks show Denver as a heavy 9.5-point favorite at home.
