Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (left knee), Jeff Green (back) questionable vs. Grizzlies

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (left knee injury management) and forward Jeff Green (low back) are questionable for Tuesday night’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) is listed as questionable as well. While Nikola Jokic (knee) was downgraded to probable, Michael Porter Jr. (heel) was upgraded to doubtful. And Collin Gillespie (leg) remains out indefinitely.

the Nuggets possess the eighth-best odds to win the championship in 2023.

Through 25 starts this season, Murray is averaging 17.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He’s also shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.8% from deep. The 25-year-old has missed four games this season.

On Nov. 28, in the Nuggets’ 129-113 win over the Houston Rockets, the guard scored a season-high 31 points in 26 minutes played. He finished 11-of-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-8 (50%) beyond 3-point range.

In Denver’s 119-115 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, center Nikola Jokic recorded a career-high 27 rebounds in his triple-double performance. Along with 27 boards, the two-time MVP logged 40 points and 10 assists in 40 minutes of action.

Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player in NBA history to amass at least 40 points, 27 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game. Not to mention, this was Jokic’s fifth triple-double of the 2022-23 season. Without the four-time All-Star, the Nuggets would look like a completely different team.

“To be honest, I think it’s because of our defense and I was just in the right spot to rebound the ball,” Jokic said of his incredible outing. “It’s not that I was grabbing for them or whatever, chasing for them. It just happened, you know? I wish it could be every night, to be honest.”

Desmond Bane this season: — 25/5/5

— 3.8 3PM

Murray contributed six points and 11 assists. He shot a dreadful 2-of-17 overall with the Nuggets. Green closed out his showing with eight points and three rebounds off the bench.

Moreover, through 22 appearances with Denver this season, Green is averaging 7.6 points, 2.9 boards, and 1.2 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 52.1% from the field and 29.6% outside the arc. The 15-year veteran made starts in three games.

As for the Grizzlies, Desmond Bane remains out indefinitely due to a toe sprain. He is not expected to return for Memphis until January. Bane will miss at least the next three weeks.

Memphis is 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Grizzlies’ 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday eliminated their seven-game win streak. On the other side, the Nuggets are 4-1 in their past five contests. They 6-4 in their previous 10 games.