Nuggets star Jamal Murray admits it’s harder to compete when you are defending a championship

Jamal Murray joined forces with Nikola Jokic last season to conquer the NBA title with the Nuggets. As it was Denver‘s first-ever league title, the team is more used to being the hunters, not the hunted.

In his squad’s recent visit to Toronto on Wednesday night, which was their first match in Canada since they became champions, the point guard admitted that it was a completely different feeling now that they are the team to beat, instead of their usual mood of fighting for the title.

“It’s been more preparation for each game,” Jamal revealed after posting 20 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds in the Nuggets 113-104 triumph against the Raptors. “Last year we were coming in with something to prove, night in and night out.”

Murray says the pressure is different. “It’s a little different when you’re trying to defend it. You constantly have that pressure of somebody hunting you and each team does something different really good,” he explained.

The Ontario native, who comes from a city about 100 kilometers from Toronto, was greeted with a powerful ovation from the sold-out crowd at the Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors had prepared a video to honor the Canadian superstar.

“I appreciate Toronto for having me on the screen and all that, just little stuff like that means a lot,” said the 26-year-old. “Obviously, it’s good to come here and try to put on a show in front of my friends and family. It’s a blessing to be in this position.”

The Denver star travelled to Canada while averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds throughout 14 contests so far this season, which represent lower stats from those accomplished last campaign.

During his 65 games played during his championship season, the point guard averaged 20 points, 6.2 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal, as he was an essential part in the Nuggets’ playoff run.

Murray is still trying to return to his best shape after missing half of Denver’s game due to injury

Probably the biggest reason why Jamal is still trying to get back to the best version of himself is due to an injury he suffered at the start of the campaign. Up to this point, the 26-year-old has missed half of the Nuggets’ games who are now 19-10.

“He’s finding his rhythm and when he first came back from the injury, he’s got a minute restriction. That’s frustrating,” said his head coach Michael Malone. “He really can’t find a rhythm when he being told, just when you get loose, you’ve got to come out. Now as he’s getting away from that restriction, I think he’s finding his rhythm.”

Jamal Murray is down to play for Team Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DLFyFXHJFq — theScore (@theScore) December 21, 2023

When asked about his health, Murray joked “which injury?” His main issues, which aren’t completely recovered by this point, concern his quadriceps, his ankles and a hamstring.

“I’m still trying to get there,” the star guard shared. “Obviously, I’ve been in and out of the lineup, just trying to get my body right. I’ve been on a minute restriction for a while now. I’m just trying to build my way up and stay healthy for the remainder of the season. It’s been a rocky beginning but I think we’re on the right track.”