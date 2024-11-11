OKC’s Chet Holmgren suffered a pelvic fracture and will miss 8-10 weeks

In 10 games to start the 2024-25 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are 8-2. After winning their first seven games, the team is 1-2 in their last three contests. On Sunday against the Warriors, PF Chet Holmgren attempted to contest a drive to the hoop by Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins.

The two players collided in mid-air and Holmgren took a hard fall. Holmgren stayed on the court but he eventually needed help to the locker room and did not return. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the young PF is expected to miss 8-10 weeks with a pelvic fracture. Not ideal for the Thunder this early in the season losing one of their best players. The team is already extremely thin in their frontcourt and losing Holmgren for nearly two months is massive.

In 10 games this season, Holmgren was averaging (16.4) points, (8.7) rebounds, (2.0) assists, and (2.6) blocks per game.

Losing their starting PF/C is not ideal for the Thunder who are already thin in that posistion. Currently, three other forwards/centers are out due to injury for OKC. Small forward/power forward Kenrich Williams was out on Sunday due to a knee injury. Center/forward Jaylin Williams is out 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury. Additionally, Isaiah Hartenstien fractured his hand and is out for 5-6 weeks. The Thunder lost Chet Holmgren when their frontcourt was already extremely injured. OKC is going to have to elevate some players from their practice squad while they wait for players to return to the lineup. OKC’s next game is Monday vs. the Clippers.