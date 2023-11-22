Pacers and Hawks produced a 309-point contest, the highest NBA total in 32 years

This Tuesday, Indiana and Atlanta produced one of the most exciting games of the season, scoring a total of 309 points throughout the night and marking only the 7th time in which a both squads drop at least 150 points each.

In what was the highest-scoring match of the campaign, Tyrese Haliburton confirmed his MVP mode is not a matter of coincidence and led the Pacers with his 37 points and 16 assists. Alongside him was Buddy Hield, who hit a tie-breaking shot from beyond the arc in the final minute which pretty much won the match 157-152.

As Indiana clinched a spot in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals, their starting point guard expressed his excitement for making it to the next round.

309 points between the Pacers and Hawks. They went over the highest total in 32 years 😮 @ESPNBet pic.twitter.com/gnamWt8VRS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 22, 2023

“It is exciting,” Haliburton said of advancing to the quarterfinals. “We are the first team to clinch and we are ready to go. We have a few more games before the quarterfinals, so we want to take care of what is in front of us first, but we want to win the championship, of course. It would be awesome.”

With this result, Indiana are now 3-0 in East Group A with only one match left before the quarterfinals on December 4 and 5. On the other hand, Atlanta dropped to 1-2.

Hield finished the game with 24 points and Obi Toppin hit 21 off the bench, as the Pacers set their season high for points. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 19, including an outstanding shot right at the third-quarter buzzer.

Their coach Rick Carlisle was especially impressed by Haliburton, who leads the league in assists. “Tyrese, you just run out of accolades,” he said. “Fearless, leader, great competitor — so happy for him.”

As for the Hawks, Trae Young led the charge with 38 points and 8 assists. Dejounte Murray collaborated with 28 and Bogdan Bogdanovic dropped 10-for 15 shooting with 26 points to his name.

“Tough game,” said Atlanta coach Quin Snyder. “All losses are tough, but I thought we competed.”

Coach Carlisle believes that the In-Season Tournament serves as a perfect opportunity to practice for a playoff environment

Indiana is yet to qualify for the NBA playoffs since the 2019/20 campaign, but they are convinced this year they’ll be back. According to their trainer Rick Carlisle, having the opportunity to advance to the In-Season Tournament’s second round in the first year comes as great motivation.

“We were not giving nearly enough resistance defensively (in the first half),” he shared. “We challenged ourselves to pick it up and be defiant with our attitude and give ourselves a chance.”

Even though the contest was played during regular season and feels somewhat similar to one, Carlisle explained why these knock-out contests serve as a great experience before entering the playoffs.

“This is a classic regular-season game,” Carlisle claimed. “It had to be really fun to watch for fans. This essentially is a playoff environment. Atlanta was playing for a lot, too. The in-season tournament is getting a lot of buzz. … This is a real thing. Hats off to the people in New York for coming up with something that, at least to this point, is strong.”