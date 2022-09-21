Pacers G.M. Chad Buchanan: “Myles Turner will start the season”

Indiana Pacers G.M. Chad Buchanan reiterated on Wednesday morning that center Myles Turner will start for his team in the 2022-23 season.

Turner was mentioned in Lakers trade rumors the last couple of weeks. However, Buchanan reassured the fanbase on “1075 The Fan” that the seventh-year player is staying put in Indiana.

Not to mention, the NBA executive is counting on Turner starting under head coach Rick Carlisle. He made his announcement clear on the radio show.

Last season, while shooting 50.9% from the field in 42 starts with the Pacers, the two-time blocks leader averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2.8 blocks per game.

On October 22, 2021, in the Pacers’ 135-134 overtime loss against the Washington Wizards, Turner scored a career-high 40 points in 44 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-22 (68.2%) shooting from the floor.

Additionally, in the Pacers’ 94-91 loss versus the Sacramento Kings on November 7, 2021, the center finished with a season-high 15 rebounds in 35 minutes played.

Earlier this year, Turner was ruled out for a couple of weeks due to a stress fracture in his left foot. Then, he was allowed to rest during the All-Star break.

While the center was expected to return in the following month, he was not yet cleared to play. On March 28, he was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Per Basketball-Reference, had Turner appeared in 58 games, he would have led the league in blocks for the 2021-22 season.

In the 2018-19 season, the Texas product led the league in blocks, averaging 2.7 blocks per contest.

In the Pacers’ 119-80 win against the Charlotte Hornets on February 25, 2020, he ended his performance with a career-high 8 points.

During the 2020-21 season, in 47 starts, the center averaged a career-high 3.4 blocks per game.

Furthermore, on January 6, 2021, in the Pacers’ 114-107 win over the Houston Rockets, Turner matched his career high with 8 blocks.

When healthy, Myles Turner is one of the best defensive players. Though, he struggles to stay healthy. He’ll have to prove critics wrong next season. Since the front office refused to trade him, his services are clearly valued. Turner gives the Pacers much-needed roster depth.