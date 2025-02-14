The last time Jahlil Okafor played an NBA game had been back in 2021, but 1,367 days later he finally got the chance with the Pacers, as the team gave him a 10-day contract after his impressive performances in Indiana’s G League affiliate squad. Nearly four years later, he played this Thursday against the Wizards.

During this span out of the league, the 29-year-old has played in China, Mexico City, Spain, back to China and finally Puerto Rico, before returning to the United States to compete in the G League. The thru th is, with starting big man Myles Turner out until after the All-Star break, the Pacers needed a center.

While the Pacers initially intended to sign veteran center Alex Len, who ended up trading for the Lakers, the franchise rewarded Okafor, who had been leading the Mad Ants this season. “He can rebound. He’s a guy that can score, he can finish. This is a great opportunity for him.

“We’re taking care of our own here,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “There were other options, but we elected to bring somebody on board that has been with us for the entirety of the Mad Ants season. That’s loyalty to show to someone who’s shown loyalty to us, which is great. And I wish him the best.”

During the 15-game tip-off tournament for the Mad Ants, Jahlil averaged 18.5 points per game on 70.4% shooting, 8.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. As for regular season play, he’s averaging 18.6 points per game on 66.9% shooting, 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

During the match against Washington, forward Obi Toppin and guard Bennedict Mathurin combined to score 59 points last night, including 46 in the second half plus overtime that contributed to the Pacers rallying back from 19 points down, and finally steal a 134-130 victory.

“I was just coming in and bringing energy,” Toppin said. “Hit open shots. We got great guards who find all of us for open shots. They draw so much attention for Ty (Haliburton) and T.J. (McConnell). Just going in there and bringing energy both offensively and defensively.”