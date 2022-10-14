Pacers pick up third-year option on Isaiah Jackson

The Indiana Pacers are exercising Isaiah Jackson’s $2,696,280 team option for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the four-year, $12.16 million rookie scale contract he signed with the team last August.

Pacers G.M. Chad Buchanan had until Oct. 31st to make a decision on the forward’s 2023-24 club option. Jackson has another team option worth $4,435,381 for the 2024-25 season.

The deadline for his 2024-25 team option is this time next year. For the 2022-23 season, Jackson will earn $2,573,760. Of course, the front office has high expectations for the 20-year-old.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Pacers have the sixth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Though, bettors are hoping the Eastern Conference team will at least make the playoffs this season.

Jackson was selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021 NBA Draft. However, the Kentucky product was then dealt to the Pacers. He signed a multi-year deal with Indiana days after his trade.

During his rookie 2021-22 season, in 36 appearances, Jackson averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He also closed out his first season with a total of three double-doubles.

On January 31, 2022, in the Pacers’ 122-116 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the wing scored a career-high 26 points in 30 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the field.

Then, in Indiana’s 131-128 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on March 13, Jackson ended his performance with a career-best 15 rebounds in 28 minutes played.

Pacers exercise 2023-24 club option on Isaiah Jackson

Furthermore, in 25 games played with Kentucky in the NCAA, the forward averaged 8.4 points, 6.6 boards, and 2.6 blocks during his freshman season. Plus, he shot 54% from the floor.

Jackson finished 12th in total rebounds (165) in the SEC, second in blocks (65), and fourth in player efficiency rating (25.3). Not to mention, he led his conference in blocks per game (2.6), total rebound percentage (17.3%), and block percentage (12.7%).

On December 1, 2020, in Kentucky’s 65-63 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic, the forward ended his outing with 7 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high 8 blocks in 30 minutes played.

He had the most single-game blocks by a Wildcat since Willie Cauley-Stein in 2013.

Isaiah Jackson balled out in his first NBA start 😤 26 PTS | 10 REB | 2 BLK@IJackson22 x #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/hbLptHeVuE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 2, 2022

In Kentucky’s 82-80 win over Auburn on February 13, 2021, Jackson scored a career-high 18 points and finished with 11 rebounds in 31 minutes of action. He shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) from the field.

At the end of the season, he was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team and SEC All-Defensive Team.

While in high school, Jackson also ranked 26th overall on the RSCI Top 100 list.

If he stays healthy with the Pacers, the forward could earn an All-NBA honor in the 2022-23 season. As a first-round pick, Isaiah Jackson should post even better numbers in his sophomore season.