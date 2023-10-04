Orlando currently possess some of the brightest young stars in the NBA, and it seems as if their coach Jamahl Mosley believes some are ready to lead the locker room into a successful 2023/24 campaign. We are talking about none other than Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and FIBA World Champion Franz Wagner.

This comes as no surprise, as both youngsters ranked one and two (Banchero 20.0 and Wagner 18.6) in points scored per contest last season. This Monday, the Magic head coach digged into why he considers they’ve already developed into leaders of the Orlando roster.

“I think there’s a side of leadership that’s going to come out,” he said of both player’s summer. “When you’ve done what they did this summer and when you’re around a group like that, you learn how to communicate (and) you learn the level you need to be at in order to approach each game. Defensively, they both took huge steps. It’s very satisfying to see the way in which they’re able to guard, communicate, and cover on the floor.”

We have exercised our third-year team option on forward Paolo Banchero, as well as our fourth-year team options on guard Jalen Suggs and forward Franz Wagner. pic.twitter.com/96b2BmAboo — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 4, 2023

Banchero recently became the sixth NBA rookie over the past 50 years to record averages of 20+ points, 6+ rebounds and 3 assists per game after appearing in at least 50 matches. He then went on to represent Team USA in last month’s World Cup and impressed many with his positional versatility.

As for Wagner, who just came off his sophomore year in the NBA, was one of Germany’s leaders in their recent gold-medal acquisition in Asia.

Mosley believes these summer experiences have challenged them into becoming even greater athletes, and now they can transmit their new-found knowledge into the Magic locker room. “It’s based on who they are as young men,” he said this week at the start of training camp. “You challenge them a little bit to step out of their comfort zone. But it’s their body of work in which they show up every single day. Their routine, so they can show others how they’re working. Then, it becomes the voice.”

The Orlando coach then explained how he expects to use them on court during this month’s training sessions.

“I use Franz as an example of constantly doing all his routine work in the weight room, his recovery, and coming on the court early,” he shared. “Paolo does the same thing. Franz is a diligent not-going-to-say much worker. Whereas Paolo, he does the exact same work, but now it’s how does his voice gravitate on the floor. That’s the big piece. Having Franz step out of his comfort zone to speak more and having Paolo step out of his comfort zone and looking for other areas in which they can help guys out.”

Both Banchero and Wagner have made it clear during recent interviews that they’re up for the challenge

When asked about their coaches’ desire to develop their leadership inside the squad, both Wagner and Banchero made sure they showed the press that they feel ready for the challenge.

“It starts vocally (and) it starts by leading by example,” said the current Rookie of the Year. “That’s something, me, Mose, Franz, and a couple of the other guys have been talking about over the course of the summer. How to come in and lead by example, but also to lead vocally and hold each other accountable. Be the voice that the team needs. That’s something that we’re not afraid to do.”

Nevertheless, leading isn’t as easy as it may seem. It implies being a role model every day, train the hardest and be a positive force for the locker room, which sometimes means having tough conversation with fellow players even though they might be older.

“That’s the great part of stepping out of your comfort zone,” explained coach Mosley. “Challenging each one of them to step away from what they’re used to and walk into something that’s going to benefit the entire team. That’s the great part about those two. Because if you challenge them with it, they’ll take on the challenge to do more and be able to help the team out in any way possible.”