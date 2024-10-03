It only took Paolo Banchero two campaigns in the NBA to lead the Magic back into the playoffs, and after his first taste of the big stage, he assured everyone that he’s learned his fair share of valuable lessons. Not only did he witness firsthand the fierce competition and intensity in postseason, but also how an error can cost you an entire game.

However, during Orlando’s Media Day, he seemed convinced of learning the importance of having homecourt during playoff action. The young star witnessed his team start off 3-0 in their first round series against Cleveland, but consequently lost all of their four games played on the road.

“Homecourt is very important, especially when you get to the playoffs,” he assured. “We all saw the difference between having it and not having it – in those home games and what they felt like and in those road games and what they felt like. It was night and day. So, now that we know that, during the regular season, we’ll have the foresight that we’re not just playing game by game. We’re trying to play and build up to April, so that we can get homecourt.”

Paolo Banchero spoke about his desire to bring a championship to Orlando: “Definitely advancing in the playoffs, getting into the Eastern Finals. But eventually it’s winning championships. Orlando, where I’m at has never won a championship, so I wanna be the first” pic.twitter.com/Zj7oYq9gaz — Fawzan Amer (@FAmer__) October 2, 2024

The Florida club had missed out on postseason action for three-consecutive years, before Paolo led his squad back into contention. One of the main reasons behind this success, was due to the fact that the Magic made their arena their own fortress, securing the Eastern Conference’s third-best home record (17-0).

To be exact, the Orlando squad enjoyed a perfect 17-0 at the Kia Center when playing against sub-.300 competition. Despite being eliminated 3-4 in the first round of the playoffs, they were still able to remain unbeaten at home against the Cavaliers.

Banchero was the first one to recognize that the front office did a great job maintaining the squad’s core for this next season, while adding some strategic players. Not only did the Magic bring back big men Goga Bitadze and Moe Wagner, along with guard Gary Harris, they also extended Jonathan Isaac and Franz Wagner.

“They did a great job,” he also said about acquiring Cory Joseph and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. “Keeping most of the guys together. Bringing everybody back, for the most part. And adding veteran leadership and guys that are going to come in and help right away. KCP and Cory, those two guys, being around them as much as I have now, I think they’re going to help tremendously on and off the floor.”

Banchero revealed that he’s been desperate for the season to start since August and shared his impressions on his newest teammates in Orlando

After a well rested summer, which served no international duties for the third-year player, Banchero admitted that since August he couldn’t wait for the new season to start. The 21-year-old is eager to grow his stat line after an already successful second season with averages of 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per match.

“It feels great,” Paolo said at this week’s training camp. “It feels like the offseason was really long. By the end of August, I was itching to get back here. I’m happy I’m back now. I’m happy all the guys are in the building. I’m excited for training camp, for sure.”

The young guard mentioned how impressed he was with meeting his new teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has already earned titles with two different franchises. Banchero acknowledged that his mindset sets him apart from the rest of the squad, and there will be a lot to learn from his experience.

“KCP, specifically, just playing against him my first two years, he’s a guy that you’re glad to have on your team,” the Magic star said. “Just with how he shoots it and how he defends. He’s also one of those guys that’s very vocal. He’s a leader (and) he’s won a couple of championships in the last few years. So, he’s going to help us a lot because he knows what it takes to get to the top.”