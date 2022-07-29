Paolo Banchero signs endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

2022 NBA Draft first overall pick and Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

19-year-old rookie Paolo Banchero has signed his first endorsement deal as an NBA player, joining forces with Jordan Brand alongside Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and plenty more of the league’s best young talent.

Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2022

Banchero declared for the NBA Draft after a historic post-season run with Duke University where he led the team to a NCAA final four finish after being dumped out by rivals North Carolina, and is tipped to become one of the NBA’s most dangerous young prospects.

In 39 games last season for the Blue Devils, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final campaign before retiring aged 75.

The Orlando Magic selected the guard with the first overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, ahead of highly-rated classmates Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. who joined the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets respectively.

Go behind-the-scenes and inside of the truck to learn how the No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) gets mic'd up at #NBA2K23SummerLeague! 🗣️🎙️👀 pic.twitter.com/CfWfSa4Yvt — NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2022

Banchero has been frequently spotted playing in Kyrie Irving’s Nike silhouette in the past, but will now exclusively wear the upcoming Jordan XXXVII line which is expected to release in September, headlined by Boston Celtics star and Duke alumnus Jayson Tatum.