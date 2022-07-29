Headlines
Paolo Banchero signs endorsement deal with Jordan Brand
2022 NBA Draft first overall pick and Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
19-year-old rookie Paolo Banchero has signed his first endorsement deal as an NBA player, joining forces with Jordan Brand alongside Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and plenty more of the league’s best young talent.
Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2022
Banchero declared for the NBA Draft after a historic post-season run with Duke University where he led the team to a NCAA final four finish after being dumped out by rivals North Carolina, and is tipped to become one of the NBA’s most dangerous young prospects.
In 39 games last season for the Blue Devils, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final campaign before retiring aged 75.
The Orlando Magic selected the guard with the first overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, ahead of highly-rated classmates Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. who joined the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets respectively.
Go behind-the-scenes and inside of the truck to learn how the No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) gets mic'd up at #NBA2K23SummerLeague! 🗣️🎙️👀 pic.twitter.com/CfWfSa4Yvt
— NBA (@NBA) July 26, 2022
Banchero has been frequently spotted playing in Kyrie Irving’s Nike silhouette in the past, but will now exclusively wear the upcoming Jordan XXXVII line which is expected to release in September, headlined by Boston Celtics star and Duke alumnus Jayson Tatum.
- Warriors sign Ryan Rollins to three-year, $4.8 million rookie contract
- Dwight Howard Crashes WWE SummerSlam to Pursue Pro Wrestling
- Paolo Banchero signs endorsement deal with Jordan Brand
- DeMar DeRozan on play with Bulls: “I’m trying to inherit ghost of Michael”
- Zion Williamson at risk of losing guaranteed money due to weight clause
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
WATCH: NBA champion Glen Davis is interested in dating Lizzo
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Heat guard Tyler Herro expecting baby boy with girlfriend Katya Henry
-
Main Page1 week ago
Most Watched NBA Finals Games of All Time | NBA TV Ratings History
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Keldon Johnson agrees to four-year, $80 million extension with Spurs