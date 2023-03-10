Georgetown fired head coach Patrick Ewing, following Wednesday’s 80-48 loss to Villanova in the first round of the Big East Tournament, and fans are now asking questions about the NBA Hall of Famer’s net worth, career earnings, contract, and buyout.

Ewing, 60, was let go after the Hoyas amassed a record of 13-50 over the last two seasons. Additionally, Georgetown finished 75-109 (.408) overall and 28-81 (.257) in the Big East Conference in six seasons under the alumnus coach.

Patrick Ewing Net Worth

As of March 2023, Patrick Ewing’s net worth is an estimated $75 million. In 1989, Ewing established his own signature shoe line, Ewing Athletics. By the 1990s, the annual revenue topped off at $40 million.

In 1991, Ewing signed a licensing agreement with Next Sports to sell shoes under his brand in the United States. Walt Clyde Frazier was the first player to have his own signature shoe in the NBA. In 1973, Frazier formed “Puma Clyde.” Patrick Ewing had a $100 million net worth in June 2021.

Career Earnings

Per the Basketball-Reference database, the retired 7-foot center/power forward earned roughly $125,193,120 over the course of his 17-year playing career in the NBA. This is based on salaries via signed contracts. The amount excludes endorsement deals.

While with the New York Knicks in the 1997-98 season, the Georgetown product made a career-high $20.5 million. For the following season, Ewing was owed $18.5 million. In his rookie 1985-86 season with the Knicks, the center received $1.25 million.

Georgetown Contract

On April 3, 2017, Patrick Ewing inked a six-year, $15.6 million deal with Georgetown. That boils down to $2.6 million per year. Last February, the retired Knicks star then signed a three-year extension. Ewing’s three-year extension was for $3.95 million per year.

“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life,” Ewing said in a statement as he was announced head coach. “Georgetown is my home, and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.”

Patrick Ewing Buyout

Lastly, the Georgetown buyout could cost as much as $14.9 million, according to sources. Nonetheless, our statisticians are expecting an amount in the range of $11.2 million. Since Patrick Ewing inked a six-year contract in 2017 and then signed a three-year extension, his deal is reportedly fully guaranteed until 2026.

Therefore, an $11.2 million buyout is still a possibility, per sources. When Ewing signed on to become Georgetown’s head coach in 2017, his contract was for six seasons and $2.6 million per year.

