Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray Fractures Left Hand in Season Opener

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray sustained a fractured left hand in Wednesday night’s season-opening 123-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls, according to multiple reports.

MRI tests confirmed the injury to the eight-year veteran. Murray, 28, ended his night with 14 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in his debut for New Orleans. He was acquired in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Murray appeared to sustain the injury with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. With New Orleans leading by 12, Murray attempted a 3-pointer from the top of the key and was fouled by Zach LaVine on his way down.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray is feared to have a fractured left hand, sources tell ESPN. Difficult opening night injury for Pelicans and Murray, who posted 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in season-opening victory over Chicago. pic.twitter.com/JcDxdoSCKd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 24, 2024

The 6-foot-5 Murray then tumbled over and came up holding his left hand. He refused assistance when a teammate tried to lift him back up with that hand.

Murray was still able to attempt his free throws at the line, making 2-of-3 shots. However, he was subbed out for good with a minute to play. He did not speak with reporters after the game.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray had left the team days earlier for a family emergency

“Hopefully, he’s not out too long,” Pelicans guard CJ McCollum said. “He looked at me and said his hand didn’t feel right. [Murray] just continued to play. … He battled through, he played and played well considering those circumstances.”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Murray’s status for the opener was already in doubt before his injury after he had left the team days earlier to attend to what coach Willie Green called a “family emergency.”

Despite the injury, Murray became the third player in Pelicans history to dish out 10 assists in his team debut, joining Elfrid Payton (2018) and Baron Davis (2002).

Murray had just one turnover on the night. Last season with the Hawks, he had just two games total with 10 assists and one or fewer turnovers.

New Orleans already was missing star forward Zion Williamson, who was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup due to an illness. Williamson’s absence marked his 207th missed regular-season game since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.

The Pelicans visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.