The New Orleans Pelicans have signed guard Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract, and guards Daeqwon Plowden and John Petty Jr. inked Exhibit 10 deals.

Seabron went undrafted out of NC State. In 56 career games played in the NCAA, the 6’7″ guard averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Plus, he shot 49.1% from the field and 25.6% from downtown.

During his freshman 2020-21 season, in 24 appearances with NC State, Seabron averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Of course, in his sophomore 2021-22 season, he averaged career highs 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in 32 starts. The guard will have the opportunity to play with the Pelicans next season.

In NC State’s 104-100 win over Nebraska on December 1, 2021, Seabron recorded a career-high 39 points. His performance also broke the ACC-Big Ten Challenge single-game scoring record.

Not to mention, Seabron scored the most points by an NC State player since T.J. Warren dropped 42 points against Boston College on March 29, 2014. During free agency, Warren signed with the Brooklyn Nets in July.

In 2022, the guard also won ACC Most Improved Player of the Year and was selected to the All-ACC Second Team.

Pelicans sign Dereon Seabron, Daeqwon Plowden, and John Petty Jr.

As for Daeqwon Plowden, he played five seasons with Bowling Green State University. He ended his NCAA career as BGSU’s all-time leader in games played (154).

Throughout his five college seasons, while shooting 41.4% from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, Plowden averaged 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

In his final 2021-22 season at BGSU, Plowden averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game. Also, in 31 starts, he averaged 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Daeqwon Plowden crashes in for the putback 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WwE34QFLpH — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2022

Furthermore, Plowden is the only player in school history to record a minimum of 1,200 career points, 800 rebounds, and 100 blocks. But he also played an extra season.

Last season, he was selected to the All-MAC Third Team and MAC All-Defense.

Meanwhile, John Petty Jr. went undrafted out of Alabama last year. He signed a deal with the Pelicans on October 14, 2021. Though, he was then waived a couple of days later. Following his release, he signed with the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League.

In 13 games played with the Squadron last season, Petty Jr. averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. To add to these statistics, he shot 34.6% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc.

While with Alabama in the NCAA, in four seasons and 131 appearances, Petty Jr. averaged 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. In January 2021, the guard became the school’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers (311).

Additionally, in his senior 2020-21 season, he averaged 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He led the SEC in made 3-pointers (77) during his senior season. He was then named to the AP All-SEC Second Team and C0aches All-SEC First Team.

