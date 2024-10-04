Pelicans’ Trey Murphy Out At Least Three Weeks With Hamstring Strain

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III will miss at least three weeks due to a right hamstring strain, the NBA team announced. Murphy, 24, is scheduled to be reevaluated in three weeks after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a strain during Thursday evening’s practice at their training camp in Nashville, Tennessee.

New Orleans opens the regular season with an Oct. 23 home game against the Chicago Bulls. In 57 games (23 starts) last season, Murphy averaged career highs of 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field, 38% from 3-point range, and 81.5% at the free throw line.

His player efficiency rating (16.3) and usage percentage (18.6%) were career bests as well. He also led the league in turnover percentage (4.7%) and finished 19th in offensive rating (126.6).

During the first round of the 2024 Western Conference playoffs, Murphy recorded a postseason career-high 21 points in New Orleans’ 94-92 Game 1 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Per Spotrac, he’s entering the final season of his four-year, $14.78 million rookie contract and is eligible for a contract extension before the Oct. 21 deadline. The 6-foot-8 Murphy is a 39.2% career 3-point shooter. He averaged career highs of 3.0 3s and 7.8 3-point attempts per game last season.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Murphy and teammate CJ McCollum are the only players in franchise history to make at least 150 3s in multiple seasons.

When Murphy was the closest defender last season, opponents shot just 42.2% from the floor in his 57 regular-season appearances. That was the fifth-lowest percentage among 201 players who were the closest defender on at least 500 shots, according to Second Spectrum data.

In March, Murphy had 28 points off the bench to help the Pelicans complete a perfect three-game road trip with a 116-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Additionally, he scored a season-high 31 points at the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9.

“Trey’s shooting has been off the charts the last five to seven games,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Murphy.