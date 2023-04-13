Mike Rhoades is the new head coach of Penn State’s basketball program after he left abruptly at VCU. His relationship with them did not end smoothly and seven players on their roster entered the transfer portal. That included A-10 POY Ace Baldwin who recently announced he’s following coach Rhoades to Penn State. Baldwin is not the only VCU player joining the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern recently announced that he’s commuted to PSU via his social media.

Obviously, coach Mike Rhoades has something that his former players like as he’s now landed his second transfer from VCU to Penn State. There was a lot of turnover for PSU when the season ended as seniors won’t be coming back and other players are in the transfer portal.

Adding Kern is certainly not the flashiest signing of the offseason for VCU, but it’s a solid addition to a program that is under a new coaching regime.

Thank you for every part of this journey!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GWwAAQvecW — Nick Kern (@TheBigTickettt) April 13, 2023

Nicholas Kern announced that he’s transferring to continue his career at Penn State

The six-foot-six guard played two seasons for the VCU Rams in the A-10 Conference. He played in 35 games last season and made 19 starts. Kern averaged (5.3) points and (2.7) rebounds this season on a stellar (.620) percent from the field. Coming out of high school he was a three-star recruit and was the No. 32 SF in the class of 2021.

His final game with VCU was their round of 64 loss in the NCAA tournament this season to Saint Mary’s. He played in 66 total games in his career as he follows his former head coach to Penn State. Kern is a solid pickup for Rhoades as he rebuilds a roster. Baldwin and Kern will be familiar faces for him next season.

Penn State will continue to be active in the transfer portal as Rhoades is still unsure what players will be returning for the 2023-24 season. The Nittany Lions did this last season under a different head coach by adding through the portal and they’ll continue to do so.