Penn State forward Kebba Njie is entering the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-10, 237-pound freshman appeared in 37 games and made 26 starts. The Ohio native averaged 3.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 14.3 minutes per game.

Njie also shot 52% from the field, 20% beyond the arc, and 59.5% at the foul line. For more advanced statistics, the forward logged a player efficiency rating of 11.5 and true shooting percentage of 54% as well.

In Penn State’s 90-65 blowout win over Loyola (MD) on Nov. 10, the forward scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes off the bench. Along with tallying six boards and two assists, Njie shot 4-of-5 (80%) from the floor and knocked down four free throws.

Kebba Njie is the fifth Penn State player to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Njie, Evan Mahaffey, and Jameel Brown are among the 2022 recruiting class transfers. Njie was the only freshman to appear in all 37 games this past season.

Penn State forward Kebba Njie enters NCAA transfer portal, head coach Mike Rhoades to recruit VCU players?

College athletes can still withdraw their names from the transfer portal. However, it’s then up to the school to decide whether to take that athlete back and restore his/her scholarship. In 2021, Seth Lundy entered his name into the portal before deciding to return to Penn State for his junior season.

More importantly, Penn State has just two scholarship players enrolled: Demetrius Lilley and Kanye Clary. Since former VCU head coach Mike Rhoades was hired last month to coach the Lions, the 2019 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year will probably attempt to recruit a few Rams.

Penn State big man Kebba Njie has entered the transfer portal, a source told me. Njie started 26 games this season, as a freshman, and will now hit the portal after Micah Shrewsberry’s move to Notre Dame. Averaged 3.4 PPG and 3.5RPG for Penn St. last season. Former 4⭐️ recruit. pic.twitter.com/xhiMnIRe75 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 3, 2023

Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr. is among the seven VCU players in the transfer portal. “We’ve got to go build a roster,” Rhoades said. “But I assure you this: We’re going to do it right, and we’re going to do it so we build this to last.” Two other former VCU staff members are joining Rhoades: video director Jake Szczecina and director of player development Clay Conner.

While in high school, Njie competed at center for La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. The young player was a 4-star recruit and ranked 118th in the nation and No. 4 overall in his state, per 247Sports. In addition to Penn State, the forward received other offers from Butler and Kansas State.

