The Philadelphia police announced this Wednesday that they still haven’t found any evidence that proves that Kelly Oubre Jr. was actually hit by a car during the weekend. While the officials keep looking for any videotape of this alleged situation, his coach Nick Nurse is standing by his athlete.

Through an email send to The Associated Press, officer Miguel Torres confirmed the information that there is yet to be any update on this ongoing investigation around the 76ers player, who says he was struck by a vehicle when crossing a street in downtown Philly this past Saturday. The 27-year-old is expected to miss some time while he recovers from his broken rib, cuts and lacerations.

“No video has been recovered,” Torres wrote in his email. The Philadelphia Inquirer then reported that police department spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp said that all the surveillance footage recovered so far showed “no evidence that a crash occurred at the Center City intersection where Oubre reported being hit on Saturday night.”

“The Police Department currently does not have any video or photographic evidence that depicts this collision,” Gripp added on Wednesday. “We continue to work in hopes of gathering evidence and we encourage anyone who has information to reach out to our crash investigation unit.”

The press then asked the Sixers coach about the validity of Kelly’s story, to which he responded that he completely backs his player as he’s already spoken with him at the squad’s practice facility in New Jersey.

“I don’t think it’s very fair to him to say that he made up some story,” Nurse expressed. “I just don’t. I’m going to believe him at his word. He’s one of our players and we’re going to stand behind him. And so am I.”

He then was crystal clear when explaining why he believes Oubre’s allegations. “I don’t have any reason not to believe him,” he insisted.

A 76ers spokesman then shared that the 27-year-old “continues to progress from his injuries and has resumed light physical activity with hopes of returning to play in the coming weeks.” He assured that the team and police force have been consistently in touch regarding the investigation.

TMZ surfaced a video of Oubre Jr.’s return to his home in Philadelphia after his alleged car incident

As the Sixers player is still recovering and has not attended any of the team’s three games since the incident took place, a video recently surfaced of him returning to his house that Saturday night.

Oubre Jr., who just signed with Philadelphia on September 26, had recently moved into the neighborhood where the accident happened. In the video posted by TMZ, he can visibly be seen hurt when he arrives with his bicycle.

TMZ obtained footage of Kelly Oubre minutes after he was hit by a vehicle pic.twitter.com/eOzwidhTWB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 16, 2023

The 27-year-old is scheduled to be re-examined at the end of the week to check for injuries related to the incident before he can return to action. His teammates support him, just as Tyrese Maxey dedicated his career-high performance at the start of the week, when he dropped 50 points against the Pacers.

“Man, this had nothing to do with me,” he told the broadcast team following the game. “This is all Kelly Oubre, man. We praying for him. Love my dawg, man. I just met him but I love him. I hope he gets well soon.”