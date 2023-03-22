With just 11 contests left until the end of regular season, the 76ers don’t have it easy as they make a final push to reach the Eastern Conference’s top positions.

But to make it even a bigger challenge, the team is about to endure their final extended road trip of the campaign, a stretch that includes four games that take on Chicago, Golden State, Phoenix, and Denver, respectively. The three matches against Western Conference squads are all among the region’s top six teams, as for the Bulls beat Philadelphia last time out.

Check out this Monday’s highlights as Chicago defeated Philly at the Wells Fargo Center:

Sixers star Joel Embiid was asked what was the key to beating these tough opponents during this next road trip, and he simply stuck to play it day-by-day and concentrate in the moment.