Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Bojan Bogdanovic deserves to be an All-Star

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey believes Bojan Bogdanovic deserves to be an All-Star in 2023. After the Utah Jazz traded Bogey to the Pistons for cash, Saben Lee, and Kelly Olynyk in September, the nine-year veteran recorded career-high numbers.

“I’ve coached a lot of All-Star players: Nowitzki, DeRozan, and Garnett,” said Casey. “Offensively, he’s right up there with those guys as far as scoring the ball… He’s as good as any scorer I’ve been around.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pistons have the third-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Because Cade Cunningham is out for the season, several sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance this season.

Through 31 starts this season, Bogdanovic is averaging career highs of 21.3 points and 2.5 assists per game. In addition to logging 3.5 rebounds per game, the forward is shooting 49.7% from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range.

Bogdanovic ranks 18th in points (659), 12th in free throw percentage (90.1%), 17th in free throws (145), 18th in true shooting percentage (64.9%), and 14th in 3-point field goals (80). His 64.9% true shooting percentage is the best of his entire NBA career.

On Dec. 11, in the Pistons’ 124-117 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, the wing scored a season-high 38 points in 35 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-22 (54.5%) shooting from the field and 6-of-12 (50%) beyond the arc.

Casey is utilizing Bogdanovic in 25.5% of plays with the nine-year veteran on the court. This statistic is his highest usage percentage recorded since his time spent with the Jazz during the 2019-20 season.

In October, the forward signed a two-year, $39.03 million contract extension with Detroit. He’s earning $19.55 million this season and $20 million next season.

While Bogdanovic is not great enough to start alongside Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, maybe he’s worth a reserve spot in the minds of some Pistons fans. That’s up to the voters to decide.

NBA All-Star voting is now open. Fans will account for 50% of the vote.