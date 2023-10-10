Pistons coach Monty Williams expects to fit rookie Ausar Thompson in various lineups

As NBA teams have returned from their summer breaks, endured weeks of training camp and played their first tuneup matches of the preseason, we can already see some of the coaches’ intentions and how the expect their squads to play this upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

One of those is Pistons‘ Monty Williams, who seems to have big plans for his rookie Ausar Thompson this season. During the team’s exhibition match against Phoenix, the Detroit trainer played his first-year player during 39 minutes.

Monty later admitted that he’d played the youngster more than he had intended, but that it went to show that the 20-year-old is versatile and can adopt many roles on the basketball court. The Pistons coach expects to use this at his advantage.

“I kind of got caught up in the game and realized he was up there (in minutes),” he said after placing him on the floor again during overtime. “And he was actually wide open and we didn’t make the pass. We’ll take tomorrow off and let him recover.”

Even though the Suns finally took home the 130-126 victory, Thompson’s team was still able to take the game to overtime and at times, inspire a comeback against superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The rising star played tremendously while on court, as he finished the game with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and one special block to remember. Ausar proved that he’s ready to take on the NBA and contribute to his team from whatever role his coach needs him to play.

“We think he’s going to be phenomenal,” Monty had said about him on the third day of training camp. “And we think he’s going to be an integral part of our team. And there’s a chance that could happen right away, just based on what we’ve seen this summer and in camp.”

The Pistons coach was proud of witnessing his player’s confidence in taking a three-pointer at the end of the match and pushing the game into overtime

When Ausar was heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, several scouts dubbed him as a well-rounded player but with some difficulties shooting outside the perimeter. However, the 20-year-old dropped a last-second three pointer that pushed the game into overtime.

“I was really pleased with him taking the shot down the stretch and making the three,” coach Williams said. “To take that shot in that situation says a lot about his mental fortitude.”

Ausar Thompson with the CLUTCH triple to tie it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nV0F9YhgYR — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 8, 2023

During training camp, Williams also addressed how Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman were openly competing for one rotation spot as the reserve big mans. After this Sunday’s game, the Detroit coach believes that Bagley is leading the race.

“Changed the game,” Williams said of the 24-year-old. “He just came in and played with a great deal of force. His dives were productive. He wasn’t putting the ball down in traffic. Defensively, I thought he did a much better job calling out screening actions which helped our guards out. For him to sit over there and come in and have an effect says a lot about his mindset and discipline to stay locked in.”