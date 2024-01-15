On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons traded forwards Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers and two future second-round draft picks to the Washington Wizards for Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala.

The Wizards are reportedly receiving second-round picks in 2025 and 2026 to take on Bagley’s salary. Bagley is guaranteed $12.5 million for the 2024-25 season.

The rest of the players involved in the trade — Gallinari ($6.8 million), Muscala ($3.5 million), and Livers ($1.8 million) — are on expiring contracts, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pistons and Wizards are finalizing a deal to trade Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks for forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 14, 2024

Detroit created a $5.7 million trade exception and Washington created a $3.5 million trade exception. Amid a tumultuous season, the Pistons added Gallinari and Muscala to help spread the floor.

Bagley, 24, has made 10 starts in 26 games this season with Detroit. The six-year veteran is averaging 10.2 points, a career-worst 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and a career-low 18.4 minutes per game.

Detroit Pistons trade Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and 2025, 2026 second-round draft picks to Washinton Wizards

However, Bagley is shooting career bests of 59.1% from the floor and 82% at the foul line. Despite Pistons coach Monty Williams limiting his minutes, the 2018 first-rounder still made the best of it by knocking down his shots.

He scored a season-high 22 points in losses to the Atlanta Hawks (Nov. 14) and Utah Jazz (Dec. 21).

Meanwhile, Livers made six starts in 23 appearances with Detroit this season, averaging 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 20.4 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting career lows of 34.5% from the field, 28.6% from 3-point range, and 66.7% at the line.

Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers saying goodbye to their teammates. You don’t see this kind of immediate reaction too often in pro sports. pic.twitter.com/JFPU7EeWRx — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) January 14, 2024



Gallinari, 35, averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 14.8 minutes in 26 games off the bench with Washington this season before the trade. He’s also shooting 43.5% from the floor, 31.3% beyond the arc, and 83.9% at the line.

Then there’s Muscala, who averaged 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 14.1 minutes per game in 24 appearances this season with the Wizards. The 32-year-old is shooting 36.7% from the field and 75% at the line as well.

The Pistons (3-36) and Wizards (7-31) are in the bottom two spots in the Eastern Conference standings.