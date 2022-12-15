Home » news » Pistons Unlikely To Trade Veteran Forward Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons unlikely to trade veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons unlikely to trade veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic
In September, the Utah Jazz traded Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Saben Lee, Kelly Olynyk, and cash considerations. Bogdanovic then signed a two-year, $39.03 million contract extension with the Pistons in October.

Since the nine-year veteran is making $19.55 million with Detroit this season and will earn $20 million next season, would Pistons G.M. Troy Weaver trade Bogdanovic if the price is right? James L. Edwards III of The Athletic doesn’t think so.

Based on a couple of NBA betting sites, the Pistons have the fourth-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Because Cade Cunningham is out for the rest of the season, sportsbooks are expecting Detroit to miss the playoffs.

“Everybody has a price,” Edwards told HoopsHype during an interview. “My guess is the Pistons don’t want to necessarily trade him, but if there’s an offer like an unprotected first and maybe a young player, or multiple firsts, I think that would maybe entice them to do so.

“Or maybe an unprotected first and a good veteran who’s under contract for a little bit longer. I think Detroit looks around at the odds of them getting someone who can score the ball like Bogdanovic for the price they have him, and they didn’t sign him to an extension to trade him. They wanted to get him in here and be a part of this.

Pistons are unlikely to trade veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic after signing him to a two-year, $39.03 million deal

An unprotected first-round draft pick is a lot for one interested team: the Los Angeles Lakers. They have only two first-round picks (2027, 2029) for the rest of the decade. For that reason alone, the Lakers are probably out.

If the Pistons are able to select top prospect Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, trading away Bogdanovic would make little sense. After all, he’s a proven player. The 33-year-old has remained healthy throughout most of his nine-year career.

Detroit with Cunningham, Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and potentially Wembanyama would be a solid playoff contender. If the Pistons can land the French basketball star, their future will be set. So, retaining a consistent forward like Bogey should be Weaver’s goal.

Having young, talented players is ideal for NBA teams, but veteran leadership is also important.

Through 29 starts this season, Bogdanovic is averaging career highs of 21.1 points and 2.4 assists per game. In addition to logging 3.7 rebounds per game, the wing is also shooting the ball with accuracy. He’s shooting 50.4% from the floor and 43.2% from 3-point range.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

