Projecting the 12 Largest NBA Contracts in the Next 5 Years

As the NBA continues to grow in popularity and revenue, player contracts are reaching astronomical figures. With stars like Stephen Curry set to earn $62.6 million in a single season and Jayson Tatum securing a $314 million extension, the next five years promise even bigger paydays for the league’s top talent.

The NBA’s new broadcast deal is expected to push the salary cap up by the maximum 10 percent allowed annually, leading to even more massive contracts. Here’s a look at the 12 biggest NBA deals predicted over the next five years.

12. Joel Embiid – $192.9 million for three years

Joel Embiid, the cornerstone of the Philadelphia 76ers, is predicted to sign a three-year, $192.9 million extension starting in the 2026-27 season. With the 76ers heavily investing in talent like Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, it’s crucial that they keep Embiid happy. Although he’s still owed $165.7 million, Embiid could opt out and secure this lucrative extension, ensuring he remains one of the highest-paid players in the league.

9-11. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokić – $212.2 million for three years each

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokić are three of the NBA’s top big men, and they are projected to sign identical three-year, $212.2 million extensions in 2027-28. All three players have player options for 2027-28, which they can void to lock in these new deals. The extensions reflect their continued dominance in the league and their teams’ commitment to building around them.

8. De’Aaron Fox – $228.6 million for four years

Sacramento Kings’ star guard De’Aaron Fox is expected to secure a four-year, $228.6 million extension starting in 2026-27. Fox’s value to the Kings continues to grow, and if he earns an All-NBA team selection, this extension could balloon to $345.3 million over five years. The Kings will likely prioritize keeping Fox in Sacramento as they aim to remain competitive in the Western Conference.

7. Devin Booker – $233.4 million for three years

Devin Booker, one of the NBA’s premier scorers, is expected to sign a three-year, $233.4 million extension with the Phoenix Suns before the 2026-27 season. Booker’s current contract runs through 2028, but the Suns are likely to lock him in for an additional three years at an increased salary. Booker’s deal reflects the NBA’s rising salary cap and his continued status as one of the league’s top talents.

5-6. Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren – $246.7 million for five years each

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, the top two picks from the 2022 NBA Draft, are poised for significant paydays. Both players are projected to sign five-year, $246.7 million extensions starting in 2026-27. If Banchero and Holmgren meet the criteria for a higher max, their contracts could increase to $296 million. These deals would solidify their positions as franchise cornerstones for the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively.

3-4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell – $293.4 million for four years each

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell are expected to secure four-year, $293.4 million extensions in the coming years. Gilgeous-Alexander’s deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder would start in 2027-28, while Mitchell’s extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers could be signed as early as 2026-27. Both players have consistently improved and are now among the NBA’s elite, deserving of these massive contracts.

2. Victor Wembanyama – $325.6 million for five years

Victor Wembanyama, the current Rookie of the Year, is predicted to sign a five-year, $325.6 million extension with the San Antonio Spurs starting in 2027-28. If Wembanyama continues on his current trajectory and earns All-NBA honors, his extension could increase to $379.9 million. Wembanyama is already being touted as a future superstar, and his contract will likely reflect his immense potential.

1. Luka Dončić – $345.3 million for five years

Luka Dončić is projected to sign the largest contract in NBA history, a five-year, $345.3 million extension with the Dallas Mavericks starting in 2026-27. As a perennial All-NBA first-team selection, Dončić is eligible for the “supermax” extension, which he can sign next season. Dončić’s deal will set a new benchmark for NBA contracts, reflecting his status as one of the league’s most valuable players.

The NBA is entering an era of unprecedented financial growth, and the next five years will see some of the largest contracts in sports history. These predicted deals highlight the league’s top talents and their continued dominance on and off the court.