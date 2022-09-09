Rajon Rondo proposes to girlfriend Latoia Fitzgerald at NYFW

On Thursday, former Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo proposed to girlfriend Latoia Fitzgerald at NYFW. Her response was “yes” to the two-time NBA champion. The couple first started dating in 2020.

Fitzgerald was hosting the NYFW event for “Lionne,” her new clothing brand. She works as a fashion designer. After the show ended, with his girlfriend’s back turned to him, Rondo walked on the runway to propose to her.

Other celebrities that attended the event include Fivio Foreign, Draya Michele, and Flo Milli.

Lionne was first launched in 2018. When asked about her brand, Fitzgerald told The Focus, “Lionne received a lot of positive publicity. As a Black female-owned business, I’m grateful because a lot more people are now aware of my brand.”

In a separate interview with Essence, Fitzgerald discussed her upbringing. “My mom made clothing and home decor for everyone in the neighborhood.”

“I remember trips to the fabric store and arts and crafts stores as a child. I fell in love with making clothes when I was 12.”

During the 2021-22 season, in 39 games off the bench, Rondo averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. After appearing in 18 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, they traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 3, 2022. Now, he’s a free agent.

The 6’1″ guard was selected 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2006 NBA Draft. He was then traded to the Celtics, along with Brian Grant for a 2007 first-round draft pick.

Rondo played with the Celtics for his first eight seasons. In the 2008 NBA Finals, the guard averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game against the Lakers. He won his first ring with the C’s after they defeated the Lakers in six games.

While with the Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals, Rondo averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game against the Miami Heat. Of course, LeBron James and the Lakers defeated the Heat in six games.

Rondo is the first player in NBA history to win a championship with the Celtics and Lakers.

