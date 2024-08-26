Ranking the 12 Best NBA Contracts Right Now

In the NBA, financial prudence can be the difference between a playoff run and a championship. This list highlights 12 of the most team-friendly contracts, where players’ production far exceeds their salary.

12. Tyus Jones – Phoenix Suns

The Suns landed Tyus Jones on a one-year, $3 million deal, a bargain for a player who started for the Wizards last season. While short-term deals are usually excluded, Jones’ value makes this contract stand out as a key acquisition for a team with championship aspirations.

11. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson secured a four-year, $157 million extension, starting at $34.9 million next season. Although significant, this deal is a win for the Knicks, who retain their franchise player at a rate below the typical max, securing a crucial piece of their roster.

10. Deni Avdija – Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija’s four-year, $55 million contract is a strong value for the Blazers. With a descending salary structure, Avdija’s deal gives Portland a young, improving player at an affordable price, making it a highly favorable agreement for the team.

9. Caleb Martin – Philadelphia 76ers

Caleb Martin signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the 76ers after a standout postseason with the Heat. At just $8.8 million annually, Martin brings invaluable playoff experience and solid production to a contending Philadelphia team.

8. Payton Pritchard – Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard’s four-year, $30 million extension is one of the best rookie-scale deals. Pritchard’s increased role last season, averaging 9.6 points per game, makes his $7.5 million annual salary an excellent value for a team heavily invested in top-tier talent.

7. Max Strus – Cleveland Cavaliers

Max Strus was signed by the Cavaliers for four years at $62.3 million. Strus contributed significantly during Cleveland’s 48-win season and playoff run. With the rising salary cap, Strus’ $15.9 million per year contract is a solid deal for Cleveland.

6. Grayson Allen – Phoenix Suns

Grayson Allen’s four-year, $70 million extension is a great value for the Suns. Leading the NBA with a 46.1 percent three-point shooting last season, Allen’s $17.5 million per season is a bargain for an elite shooter who can also contribute as a secondary playmaker.

5. Herbert Jones III – New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones III signed a four-year, $53.8 million deal, providing the Pelicans with excellent value. Jones, a first-team All-Defensive honoree, also averaged 11 points per game, making his $13.9 million annual salary a great deal as the cap continues to rise.

4. Donte DiVincenzo – New York Knicks

Donte DiVincenzo’s four-year, $49.9 million contract is another strong move by the Knicks. DiVincenzo, who stepped up during the Knicks’ postseason run, is a solid value at $12 million per year, providing versatility and depth to the roster.

3. Aaron Nesmith – Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith’s $11 million per year rookie-scale extension is a steal for the Pacers. Nesmith, who played a crucial role in Indiana’s postseason, offers strong defense and shooting, making his contract a great value.

2. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac’s restructured deal with the Magic is a masterclass in team-friendly contracts. His four-year, $59 million extension, with significant non-guaranteed years, offers Orlando financial flexibility while retaining a top defensive talent.

1. Aaron Wiggins – Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Wiggins’ five-year, $47 million contract tops this list. Wiggins, who shot 49.2 percent from three last season, is signed to a declining salary structure, making his contract a tremendous value as the salary cap rises. His team-friendly deal will be crucial as the Thunder continue to develop their young core.