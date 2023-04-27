Home » news » Ranking The Top 5 Players Left In The College Basketball Transfer Portal For The 2023 24 Season

Ranking the top-5 players left In the college basketball transfer portal for the 2023-24 season

The transfer portal has slowed down compared to the beginning of this month. Players have until May 11 to find a new home for next season. There are still a number of high-profile players left in the portal that still are looking to commit. Next, well take a look at the top-5 players left In the college basketball transfer portal for the 2023-24 season. 

The top-5 players left In the college basketball transfer portal

1. Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

The seven-foot-one center played three years with the Wolverines, but he’s leaving after they failed to make the NCAA tournament this past season. He is widely regarded as the top player still left in the transfer portal at the moment. Kansas and Kentucky have already hosted the big man while Georgetown, Villanova, and Maryland are on the table as well.

This past season with Michigan, he played and started in all 34 games. Dickinson averaged (18.5) points, (9.0) rebounds, (1.5) assists, and (1.8) blocks. His decision will shake up the college basketball rankings when he makes his decision.

2. Max Abmas (Oral Roberts)

Abmas was a senior this season with Oral Roberts and will be using his final year of eligibility. It will not be with the Golden Eagles, however, as the six-foot-one guard entered the transfer portal. He had a historic career with Oral Roberts that included a Cinderella run to the Sweet 16 back in 2021.

In his four seasons with the Golden Eagles, Abmas averaged (20.8) points, (3.3) rebounds, (3.2) assists, and (1.1) steals. He amassed over 2,500 points in his career and is receiving heavy interest from top programs across the country. His main suitors at the moment are Texas and Kansas State.

3. RayJ Dennis (Toledo)

Dennis just entered the transfer portal last night, but he is still one of the biggest names available. He is the reigning MAC POY and played his last two seasons with the Toledo Rockets. While in the transfer portal, Dennis is still navigating the NBA Draft waters and made that publically known on his social media yesterday.

The six-foot-two guard has one more year of eligibility left and is looking to find a home for next season. He’s been linked to Illinois and that would be a massive pickup for head coach Brad Underwood. Last season with Toledo, Dennis averaged (19.6) points, (4.3) rebounds, (5.8) assists, and (1.5) steals in 36 games played and started.

4. Tylor Perry (North Texas)

Perry is entering the transfer portal after two years with North Texas. He was heavily underrecruited coming out of high school and was forced to play for two years at junior college. The five-foot-eleven guard is a gifted scorer and could make a huge impact as a veteran player for a big program.

In 67 career games with North Texas, he averaged (15.6) points, (3.2) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.3) steals. Schools currently interested in Perry are Florida, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss. Florida and Kansas seem to be the two programs with the best chance to land Perry next season.

5. Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee)

After his senior season in Knoxville, Olivier Nkamhoua entered the transfer portal. He was a huge part of their run in the NCAA tournament this season. Michigan and Kentucky have targeted the six-foot-nine forward to play for them next season, he still has the ultimate goal of going pro.

His former head coach Rick Barnes expressed that to the media in a recent interview. Reports from this week say that Nkamhoua is going to decide between going pro or playing for Michigan next season.

 

