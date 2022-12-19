Raptors’ OG Anunoby (hip), Gary Trent Jr. (quad) questionable vs. 76ers

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (hip) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (quad) are listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Of course, Otto Porter Jr. (foot) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle) remain out indefinitely. Through 30 games this season, Toronto is 13-17 and ranks 10th overall in the Eastern Conference standings.

Based on a few NBA betting sites, the Raptors possess the 15th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A number of sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat and Sixers better odds.

O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent are both questionable for tonight's game in Philadelphia. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) December 19, 2022

Through 26 starts this season, Anunoby is averaging 19 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and a career-high 2.4 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 47.5% from the floor and 33.1% beyond the arc. Of course, his 19-point average is a career best as well.

As for Gary Trent Jr., the Raptors guard is averaging 16.9 points, 2.0 boards, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals. He’s also shooting 43% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range.

Trent did not play in Sunday night’s 126-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors. He missed his second straight game. It was the Warriors’ first win without Stephen Curry. And Jordan Poole scored a career-high 43 points.

Raptors’ OG Anunoby (hip), Gary Trent Jr. (quad) are questionable against the 76ers on Monday

Furthermore, the Raptors are on a five-game skid. They are also 1-9 in their last 10 road games. “This is a terrible stretch,” Fred VanVleet said after the loss. “You don’t want this, you don’t expect this, and you can’t accept this.”

Meanwhile, the 76ers are on a four-game win streak. The season series is tied at one game apiece. Philadelphia is 7-2 in its past nine games played this month.

The Raptors are in Blow It Up territory -13-17 record, losers of 5 straight

-The team looks broken

-No realistic path to contention

-Only 3.5 back from the bottom 4

-Veterans they could get a haul for

-Young talent to build with, making it more of a retool and not a long rebuild pic.twitter.com/QEmfLKHZjz — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 19, 2022

Equally important, the Raptors rank 19th in scoring at the moment, averaging 111.4 points per game. However, they’re allowing 111.3 points per game, which ranks eighth overall.

For the Sixers’ injury report, Tobias Harris (back) was upgraded to probable, Furkan Korkmaz (illness) is listed as questionable, and Tyrese Maxey (foot) remains out indefinitely.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have an 80.6% chance of defeating the Raptors at home. Sportsbooks show Toronto as a 6.5-point road underdog.