It seems as if Reggie Miller is up for a new challenge and can’t get enough of the broadcasting booth, as he’s signed a new contract to join NBC Sports. The Indiana legend has been working with Warner Bros. Discovery, where he’s worked as an analyst for years, but secured his future now that their NBA package rights are almost over.

The Pacers icon is set to join his new company in October, as he will be expected to call one or more matches per week during both regular season and playoffs.“Some of my most memorable moments have been on NBC and I’m looking forward to creating more,” Miller shared in a statement.

His most memorable moments on the court were televised by NBC, back when he was a global superstar and NBC has the basketball media rights from 1990 to 2002. Now the streaming service will show a national game each Monday evening on both NBC and Peacock, while the company is expected to launch new TV franchises.

We are THRILLED to welcome Hall of Famer and NBA 75th Anniversary Team member Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) to NBC Sports! pic.twitter.com/WEnJTCq8t7 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) February 18, 2025

Up to this point, NBCUniversal is expected to be spending an estimated of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion per year under terms of their 11-year package deal, in which they earned the rights to air 100 regular-season contests, the NBA All-Star Game, and first-round playoff matches.

As part of the menu, they will also broadcast WNBA games as part of the package. Believe it or not, NBC wanted this deal so badly that they are even paying more for NBA games than they currently do for NFL, which have a more higher rating in the United States.

As for Miller, who played 18 seasons for the Pacers and is the franchise’s all-time leader in points scored, assists, and steals, he will be excited to continue his path in broadcasting.

NBC Sports’ executive producer explained why they chose him. “Having provided so many memorable moments on NBC during his playing days, it’s only fitting that Reggie will join our team as the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock,” Sam Flood said. “As basketball fans know, not only was Reggie one of the game’s greatest shooters and clutch performers.

“But he was also one of its most entertaining players with a unique combination of skill and swagger. He has successfully brought those traits to his broadcasting career and consistently provides viewers with in-depth analysis while pulling no punches.”