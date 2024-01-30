Following his retirement from the NBA, Ricky Rubio will give basketball another chance. After battling through mental illness, the former Cavaliers guard returned to Spain and has decided to train with Barcelona just to see what happens. “I wanna see how I react with a ball in my hands,” he said.

In a recent interview with the press, the 33-year-old has opened up about what truly caused him to step away from the sport, and force his retirement from the game’s biggest stage in the United States. The player admitted that being away from his family for long periods of time took an emotional toll on him.

Rubio announced his retirement earlier in January after a 12-year career in the NBA. “I was lost. I didn’t know who I was. I had to rebuild myself,” he said. “I think eventually a lot of people have that point in their life that has to rebuild them because they have lost the focus on the purpose of their life. Luckily, I stopped it in time.”

The Spaniard started off his basketball career in the EuroLeague when he was just 16 years of age, before being drafted to Minnesota as the fifth overall pick back in 2009. He finally made his debut in 2011, and went on to play for the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

The veteran also represented his national team and conquered two Olympic medals and a FIBA World Cup title which included him as the MVP.

Nonetheless, the point guard also spent lots of time away from his family during his career in the United States, as he mostly regrets leaving his wife alone as she raised their newborn son. He recalls feeling devastated when his mother died in 2016 and by the sudden death of Timberwolves president of basketball operations Flip Saunders.

“I had to perform, I had to play basketball. And that’s what I’m here for. And it’s something that I don’t regret because things worked in a really good way for me,” Ricky shared. “But at the same time, I wish I would have been more honest with myself.”

Rubio assures that he’s in a better place now as he’s received a lot of support from family, friends and even former teammates

Ever since he asked to be separated from the Cavaliers while he recovered emotionally, Rubio expressed gratitude for all the family, friends and former teammates who’ve supported him during this difficult time. The player assures that he’s in a better place now, especially after spending time in Spain.

“I know I’m not alone. So I feel like when you speak out, people relate to you,” he shared. “We’re human beings, we go through the same things in a different context. Lean on each other, lean on who you love. It’s been a tough process, I’m not going to lie.”

Now that he’s back in Barcelona, Rubio hasn’t ruled out a return to basketball courts in Europe. However, whatever happens he knows that basketball won’t become the most important thing in his life any longer, as he understands now there are more important things to cherish.

“That’s my championship, I’ll say,” Rubio claimed. “I’d rather be seen as a good person than a great player. At the end of the day, what people will remember is who you are and how you make them feel, not because you play good basketball or bad.”