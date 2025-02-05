NBA Headlines

Rockets’ Amen Thompson named January’s Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated3 mins ago on February 05, 2025

Amen Thompson Rockets pic

With a 99-97 loss to the Nets on Tuesday, the Rockets dropped to 32-18. Houston is 5-5 in their last 10 and has lost four straight. Despite their recent struggles. the team had a strong January. 

Last month, the Rockets went 11-4. Second-year pro Amen Thompson played a major role in Houston’s success, specifically on defense. For his outstanding efforts in January, Thompson was named Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month.

Amen Thompson continues to grow in his second year with Houston


In the 2023 NBA draft, the Rockets used the 4th overall pick to select Amen Thompson. As a rookie, Thompson played in 62 games and made 23 starts for the Rockets. He averaged (9.5) points, (6.6) rebounds, (2.6) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. Thompson was a depth piece off the bench for Houston in 2023-24. To begin the 2024-25 season, Amen Thompson was again coming off the bench for head coach Ime Udoka.

Since January 5, Thompson has started 15 games in a row for the Rockets and is making the most of that playing time. On January 27, Thompson scored a career-high 33 points and the game-winner vs. the Celtics. Two games before that, Thompson had a career-high 16 rebounds against the Cavaliers. During January, Amen Thompson led the Western Conference with (2.2) steals per game. Additionally, his (7.3) defensive rebounds per game were seventh last month.

He was the only player in January to average at least two steals and one block per game. That was enough for Thompson to win Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month. The 22-year-old is having a career-best season with the Rockets. He is averaging (13.7) points, (8.1) rebounds, (3.1) assists, (1.4) steals, and (1.2) blocks per game. Thompson does a little bit of everything for Houston. He’s part of the reason why Houston is third in the Western Conference. If Thompson can find consistency from beyond the arc, he’ll be a legitimate two-way threat in the NBA.