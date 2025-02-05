Rockets’ Amen Thompson named January’s Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month

With a 99-97 loss to the Nets on Tuesday, the Rockets dropped to 32-18. Houston is 5-5 in their last 10 and has lost four straight. Despite their recent struggles. the team had a strong January.

Last month, the Rockets went 11-4. Second-year pro Amen Thompson played a major role in Houston’s success, specifically on defense. For his outstanding efforts in January, Thompson was named Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month.

Amen Thompson continues to grow in his second year with Houston

Amen Thompson has been named 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝 🏆 It’s only right.#Rockets | #Liftoff pic.twitter.com/wWJrIUBdJa — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 4, 2025



In the 2023 NBA draft, the Rockets used the 4th overall pick to select Amen Thompson. As a rookie, Thompson played in 62 games and made 23 starts for the Rockets. He averaged (9.5) points, (6.6) rebounds, (2.6) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. Thompson was a depth piece off the bench for Houston in 2023-24. To begin the 2024-25 season, Amen Thompson was again coming off the bench for head coach Ime Udoka.

Since January 5, Thompson has started 15 games in a row for the Rockets and is making the most of that playing time. On January 27, Thompson scored a career-high 33 points and the game-winner vs. the Celtics. Two games before that, Thompson had a career-high 16 rebounds against the Cavaliers. During January, Amen Thompson led the Western Conference with (2.2) steals per game. Additionally, his (7.3) defensive rebounds per game were seventh last month.

He was the only player in January to average at least two steals and one block per game. That was enough for Thompson to win Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month. The 22-year-old is having a career-best season with the Rockets. He is averaging (13.7) points, (8.1) rebounds, (3.1) assists, (1.4) steals, and (1.2) blocks per game. Thompson does a little bit of everything for Houston. He’s part of the reason why Houston is third in the Western Conference. If Thompson can find consistency from beyond the arc, he’ll be a legitimate two-way threat in the NBA.