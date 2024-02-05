Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has made a career-high 46 blocks through 47 games this season, the most by an NBA player 6-feet tall or shorter since at least the 1971-72 season.

The 2022 All-Star also recorded 38 blocks in 69 games last season, 35 in 65 games of 2021-22, and 37 in 52 games of 2020-21. All three past seasons were with the Toronto Raptors.

At 6-feet tall, Mookie Blaylock finished 1993-94 with 44 blocks in 81 games. Kemba Walker, who is six feet and played 12 years in the NBA, registered 39 blocks in 81 games of 2015-16.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Rockets hold 10th-best odds in the Western Conference to make the playoffs. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Fred VanVleet has 46 blocks this season—that is the most by a player 6’0″ or shorter (since at least 1971-72).#NBA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/wRSQ9Y0WHj — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 5, 2024



VanVleet, 29, has 215 blocks through 464 career games (315 starts). Through 47 starts this season, he’s averaging 16.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and career highs of 8.2 assists and 1.0 block per game.

His block percentage (2.5%) and true shooting percentage (55.7%) are also career bests.

The eight-year veteran ranks fifth in the NBA this season in assists (385), 14th in 3-pointers (135), fifth in minutes played (1,727), and 11th in assist percentage (31.6%).

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet recorded a career-high six blocks vs. Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 26

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul, who’s 6-feet tall, tallied a career-high 22 blocks last season in 59 games with the Phoenix Suns. Although CP3 played great defensively, he still fell short of VanVleet’s previous numbers.

In Houston’s 138-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 26, VanVleet notched 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a career-high six blocks in under 30 minutes of action.

“I mean, it shows that our identity is when we guard at that level, we are in good shape, and so anytime we can get stops and not have to play in the half court every time at a slower pace, it benefits a lot of guys,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said.

Fred VanVleet 10 PTS & 6 AST in his first game against his former team#Rockets beat the Raptors 135-106 He spoke with the media after @HoustonRockets W pic.twitter.com/fVnMDqnDIB — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 3, 2024



“We are going to get back to the identity of guarding instead of just getting in track meets up and down with teams like we have lately.”

Moreover, VanVleet logged 11 points, three boards, two steals, and four blocks in Sunday’s 111-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Note that Houston amassed just seven total blocks at Target Center.

Toronto missed the postseason in 2023.

Now, the Illinois native could very well return to the playoffs with his new team. The Rockets (23-26) sit at the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. Houston still trails the Lakers (26-25) and Utah Jazz (25-26).

During the 2023 offseason, VanVleet signed a three-year, $128.5 million contract with the Rockets. His deal includes a 15% trade bonus and a 2025-26 club option worth $44.8 million.