Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. agree to four-year, $82.5 million extension

The Houston Rockets and guard Kevin Porter Jr. have agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension. Only the first season is fully guaranteed for $15.86 million.

Porter Jr. was selected 30th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he was then traded to the Detroit Pistons. And the Pistons then traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s four-year extension is only guaranteed for $15.86 million, all in Year 1, sources said. The contract includes June trigger dates after first season, but the Rockets can essentially release Porter at any point without further pay up to the $82.5M. https://t.co/A806sRcnaE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2022

During his rookie 2019-20 season with the Cavaliers, in 50 appearances, Porter Jr. averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He also shot 44.2% from the field and 33.5% from downtown.

In January 2021, the Cavs traded Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

In 26 appearances with the Rockets during the 2020-21 season, the guard logged career highs of 16.6 points and 6.3 assists per game. While averaging 32.1 minutes, Porter Jr. recorded 3.8 boards per game as well.

On April 29, 2021, in the Rockets’ 143-136 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the guard scored a career-high 50 points in 41 minutes of action. In addition to accumulating 11 assists, Porter Jr. finished 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-15 (60%) from beyond the arc.

At 20 years, 360 days old, Porter Jr. became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in a single game.

The guard joined the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets’ NBA G League affiliate, during the 2020-21 season. In 15 starts, he recorded 24.1 points, 6.4 boards, 7.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Porter Jr. led the G League in assists (109), minutes played (540), and points (361). The Washington native benefits any contender’s roster.

He was then selected to the NBA G League First Team.

Last season, in 61 starts with the Rockets, the USC product averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. Plus, he shot 41.5% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

In the Rockets’ 121-118 loss against the Sacramento Kings on March 31, 2022, the guard ended his performance with his first career triple-double. He amassed 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in 38 minutes played.

On April 5, in Houston’s 118-105 loss versus the Brooklyn Nets, Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points. He shot 13-of-26 (50%) from the floor and 6-of-14 (42.9%) from long range.

Additionally, while playing the Denver Nuggets on New Year’s Day, Porter Jr. and then-teammate Christian Wood got into a heated exchange with Rockets assistant coach John Lucas at halftime.

Kevin Porter Jr. threw an object into the locker room before leaving Toyota Center. Days later, the Rockets issued one-game suspensions to Wood and Porter Jr. Their behavior violated the team’s personal conduct policy.

Thus far, based on his career performances, Porter Jr. is a terrific asset to the team. Jalen Green is arguably the best player on the Rockets. Though, Jabari Smith Jr. and the former USC star are still important pieces.

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Rockets will aim to improve upon their 20-62 (.244) record from last season. Needless to say, after back-to-back below-.500 seasons, the team has drafted a lot of talent.