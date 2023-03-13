Sacramento reach first 40-win season in 17 years, as Mike Brown becomes only second Kings coach to achieve it

The Kings coach’s expressions explain exactly what the philosophy behind the team is, as they haven’t lost two games in a row for more than a month now and November was the month they last suffered more than two consecutive defeats.
Last month, point guard De’Aaron Fox put it perfectly. “I don’t give a f— who’s over there. It doesn’t matter,” he started. “You see the league, the talent in this league. There are a lot of talented teams. Obviously, he added talent to this team, but we come in, we worry about us.”
Sacramento’s strength resides on their teamwork strategy
The difference between their team and the Suns, is that the squad from Arizona depends on their stars to win, unlike Sacramento who shares the protagonism on court. Let’s take a look at the stats for example, Phoenix’s Devin Booker dropped 28 points this Saturday, as the Kings did not have a single player score more than 20 points last night.
The California side had four players hit over 15 points, including Harrison Barnes (19), Malik Monk (18), De’Aaron Fox (18), and Domantas Sabonis who scored 17 points, won 8 rebounds and handed out 4 assists.
Take a look at this Saturday’s clash as the Sacramento squad won by a 9-point margin:
Rivals are starting to fear the Kings, as they now possess the best record in the league (8-1) since the All-Star weekend. Also, they boast a 126.8 offensive rating in the last 9 matches, as their 118.7 record throughout the whole season is close to become their best attacking mark in franchise history.
Tomorrow, Monday the 13th, we will witness a true clash of the titans, as the Sacramento squad recieve the Milwaukee Bucks, the other best record in the NBA and the No.1 seed in the general league standings.