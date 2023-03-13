Home » news » Sacramento Reach First 40 Win Season In 17 Years As Mike Brown Becomes Only Second Kings Coach To Achieve It

Sacramento reach first 40-win season in 17 years, as Mike Brown becomes only second Kings coach to achieve it

Even though the Sacramento camp breathed optimism at the beginning of the campaign with new coach Mike Brown steering the boat, thinking maybe they could squeeze into the playoffs, no one could’ve expected them to pull off the season they are currently having.

Right after the All-Star break, no one was doubting the Kings anymore, as they sneaked from behind all the way to become title-contenders this tournament. After last night’s win against the Phoenix Suns (the second team with best odds to win the NBA title this year), the Kings have now achieved 40 wins in a single season for the first time since 2006.

The Californian team is now the 2nd best in the Western Conference and hold the sixth-strongest record in the NBA’s general standings. Additionally, good news for coach Brown is he is now only the second trainer in all franchise history to reach that many victories in regular season. The only other to accomplish this feat was Rick Adelman.

This means Sacramento are on route to qualify to their first playoffs in 17 years, finally ending the longest active drought any NBA squad has endured without postseason action. Most of our recommended sport betting sites now believe the Kings have the 12th best odds (+6600) to win the league.

“I hope I don’t offend anybody, but we don’t just want to win 40,” Brown said in press conference after beating Phoenix. “Forty doesn’t … I don’t know – I don’t feel anything. I just want to win the next game.”

